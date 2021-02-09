AAP calls BJP ‘anti-poor’ as MCDs impose 5 charge for using public toilets

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporation’s decision to impose ₹5 charge on the usage of public toilets was “anti-poor” as thousands of slum residents in the city are dependent on public toilets.

The BJP dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and accused the AAP of misleading people.

While the AAP is in charge of the Delhi government, the BJP rules the three municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs).

“BJP-ruled MCDs have decided to impose ₹5 per use at toilets under their jurisdiction. This decision will cause immense distress to slum dwellers. The BJP is an anti-poor party and they have proved it yet again. The BJP-ruled MCDs have miserably failed to maintain the toilets under their jurisdiction and now by this decision, they are forcing poor people to leave Delhi or to opt for open defecation. These are inhuman schemes,” said AAP’s municipal affairs in-charge Durgesh Pathak.

The Delhi Congress on Monday had alleged that dwellers of slum clusters in south Delhi’s Andrews Ganj and nearby areas, under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), were having to pay ₹5 for using municipal toilets.

Congress councillor Abhishek Dutt said ₹5 was being realised by the private company maintaining the community toilet complex from users at the Indira Camp slum cluster in Andrews Ganj. He said this was being done despite the civic body agreeing to not take money from users of toilet blocks or urinals in slum clusters.

Dutt said so far, residents had been using the facility free of charge. Being the area councillor, Dutt raised the matter to the municipal authorities and also wrote to the SDMC mayor seeking her intervention.

Dismissing the allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “These allegations are baseless. The AAP is misleading people. The municipal corporation’s proposal to levy usage charges on toilets is for units that are located in upmarket areas and not on toilet blocks located in and around slums, resettlement colonies and lower-income areas. It would be better if they stop confusing people and ensure that their government releases appropriate funds for the upkeep of these amenities.”