    AAP leaders wear gas masks in protest against Delhi pollution

    Responding to the suspension, Jha said, "When the LG addressed the Assembly, it was our responsibility as the Opposition to ask where the promised 80% pollution reduction formula is, why pollution has become so severe, and why December turned out to be the most polluted month."

    Published on: Jan 06, 2026 3:56 AM IST
    By Paras Singh
    New Delhi: As lieutenant governor VK Saxena began his address on the opening day of the winter session on Monday, several AAP MLAs, including Sanjeev Jha, Kuldeep Kumar and Jarnail Singh, attempted to interrupt proceedings and were marshalled out of the House by Speaker Vijender Gupta. The legislators sought to raise the issue of air pollution. Wearing industrial-grade masks, AAP MLAs led by leader of opposition Atishi staged a protest within the Assembly complex.

    Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Atishi with AAP leaders protest over air quality in the national capital on Monday (Hindustan Times)
    Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Atishi with AAP leaders protest over air quality in the national capital on Monday (Hindustan Times)

    At the conclusion of the address, public works department (PWD) minister Parvesh Sahib Singh moved a resolution seeking suspension of four AAP lawmakers for the remainder of the session, which the House passed. Gupta said the MLAs had shown contempt for the House and the lieutenant governor by creating a disturbance without valid reason.

    Responding to the suspension, Jha said, “When the LG addressed the Assembly, it was our responsibility as the Opposition to ask where the promised 80% pollution reduction formula is, why pollution has become so severe, and why December turned out to be the most polluted month.”

    Reacting to the protest, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said AAP MLAs wearing gas masks inside the Assembly was “political theatre”. He alleged that pollution levels worsened during the 11 years of the AAP government under Arvind Kejriwal due to failure to address local pollution sources, and said the party was now protesting to seek public sympathy.

