AAP's Amanatullah Khan to stay behind bars for 5 more days in Waqf board case

Updated on Sep 21, 2022 06:16 PM IST

Amanatullah Khan custody: The ACB had moved a fresh remand application seeking 10-day additional custody of the AAP MLA. The ACB said Khan was unwell and two days were spent in his treatment after he complained of chest pain.

File photo of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.(PTI)
Reported by Richa Banka | Written by Sohini Goswami

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was on Wednesday remanded in police custody for five more days by a court in the Delhi Waqf Board case. The Okhla MLA MLA was produced before the city court at the end of his four-day custodial interrogation of the Anti-Corruption Branch.

The ACB had moved a fresh remand application seeking 10-day additional custody of the AAP MLA. The ACB said Khan was unwell and two days were spent in his treatment after he complained of chest pain.

On public prosecutor Atul Shrivastav's statement that money had been transferred to Dubai, senior advocate Rahul Mehra, arguing for Khan, said the PP should reveal all details about how the money has been transferred and to whom. “You just cannot say Dubai. You have to give details,” Mehra said.

Khan was arrested by the ACB on September 16 after day-long questioning in connection with the graft case.

The ACB is probing alleged irregularities in the recruitment in the Delhi Waqf Board, which Khan heads as the chairman, and conducted raids at four places, including his residence in Okhla. A number of his aides and alleged business partners have also been arrested in the case.

According to the ACB, Khan while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board illegally recruited 32 people, including his relatives and acquaintances in violation of norms, citing urgency and vacancies.

amanatullah khan
