AAP says people have rejected BJP for failure to govern the MCDs

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday trained guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that the party has failed in governing the three municipal corporations (MCD) of the city and that is why people had not let them win on even a single seat in the recently concluded municipal bypolls in five wards
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:56 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday trained guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that the party has failed in governing the three municipal corporations (MCD) of the city and that is why people had not let them win on even a single seat in the recently concluded municipal bypolls in five wards.

The BJP, however, hit back saying that the AAP should focus on “analysing” why they are losing their Muslim voter base, citing example of Chauhan Banger ward, which the Congress won by a huge margin.

The AAP on Wednesday had won four out of the five wards in the municipal bypolls in Delhi. The Congress won one seat and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is the ruling party in the three municipal corporations for 14 years now, drew a blank.

The AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “People of Delhi are angry due to BJP’s dirty politics in the MCDs. They have failed in governance. So, people did not let them win a single seat in the bypolls. People have understood that the BJP is continuously ranting about shortage of funds and blaming the AAP as part of their strategy to hide their failures. Even their traditional voter base of traders, especially in wards such as Shalimar Bagh, have voted for the AAP.”

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “For us the loss in Shalimar Bagh seat was a setback, but we will make a comeback in the 2022 municipal polls. The AAP, on the other hand, should rather focus on analysing why they are losing their traditional Muslim voter base. Losing the Chauhan Banger seat to the Congress was shameful for them. Muslims have rejected them.”

Out of the five seats that went to the bypolls on February 28, the AAP retained three seats, which it won in the 2017 municipal polls, while gaining one more from the BJP. They, however, lost the Chauhan Banger seat to the Congress. Essentially, the AAP was in power in four out of these five seats and they continue to be in power in four – only with change in one seat.

The bypoll results have come as a huge setback for the BJP, as the party lost all the seats with margins varying from 2,700 to 7,000 votes, indicating people’s dissatisfaction with the performance of the party in the civic bodies.

Delhi goes to the municipal polls in 2022.

