AAP slams BJP over not announcing 2,500 for women in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government for failing to announce ₹2,500 financial aid for women in the first cabinet meeting, as promised by the party during campaigning for the Delhi assembly elections. Atishi shows placards accusing BJP of false promises to Delhi women in a press conference on Friday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Several BJP leaders, during poll campaigning, had said that the party will be introducing the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana to provide an honorarium of ₹2,500 to the city’s women in its first cabinet meeting. Atishi in a press conference on Friday said that the government had failed to ‘fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise’.

“Before the Delhi elections, Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda had assured that in the very first cabinet meeting, the scheme will be approved and every woman in Delhi will receive ₹2,500 in her bank account by March 8. The first cabinet meeting took place on Thursday evening but there was no such announcement,” the former CM said, adding that just like this one, all of BJP’s promises will be election gimmicks and will not be fulfilled.

In response, the newly-elected chief minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, said that the AAP has always exploited people’s rights, so they cannot question the BJP’s work in one day.

Meanwhile, Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha called it a betrayal with the people of Delhi. “The world knows that BJP does not do anything it promises. However, failing to fulfil their first promise made to Delhi, sets the tone for how the BJP government’s tenure in Delhi will be,” he said.

AAP’s national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, at a separate press meet, said that during the AAP government’s tenure, the people of Delhi got free electricity and 24-hour water supply. “The BJP’s failure to give the promised ₹2,500 to the women proves that Arvind Kejriwal is the only person who can guarantee something and fulfil it,” she added.

Responding to the claims, CM Rekha Gupta said, “The AAP government was in Delhi for 10 years, Congress was here for 15 years, and they did not do anything. They exploited the rights of the people and did not deliver anything. Who are they to question our work within one day? We held the first cabinet meeting on our first day and approved the Ayushman Bharat scheme directly giving benefit of ₹10 lakh to the people.”