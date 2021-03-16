AAP to hold protest at Jantar Mantar over NCT bill, says minister
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party will hold a protest on Wednesday against the bill, which gives overarching powers to Delhi’s lieutenant governor in day-to-day functioning, minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai said on Tuesday. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday, redefines ‘government' as the ‘lieutenant governor' (L-G) for Delhi in certain aspects. It could also effectively limit the powers of the Legislative assembly in relation to administrative functions. The local government will have to consult with the L-G before taking any executive actions.
“The AAP will hold a protest tomorrow at Jantar Mantar over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. All MLAs of the party and cabinet ministers will be present," Rai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The bill was tabled in the Lower House of Parliament, where the Centre has a comfortable majority, by Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy. “The said bill will promote harmonious relations between the legislature and the executive, and further define the responsibilities of the elected government and the lieutenant governor, in line with the constitutional scheme of governance of National Capital Territory of Delhi, as interpreted by the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” read a statement of objects and reasons, attached with the draft legislation, attributed to Union home minister Amit Shah.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the bill on Twitter, stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to curtail the powers of the elected government after being rejected by the people of Delhi in the city-state's assembly elections and the MCD by-polls. He also said that the bill was unconstitutional and anti-democratic.
“The Bill says - 1. For Delhi, “Govt” will mean L-G Then what will elected govt do? … 2. All files will go to L-G. This is against 4.7.18 Constitution Bench judgement which said that files will not be sent to L-G, elected govt will take all decisions and send copy of decision to L-G,” he said in another tweet,” Kejriwal said in another tweet.
The move is set to bring back the power tussle between the AAP-led Delhi government and the Centre.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP to hold protest at Jantar Mantar over NCT bill, says minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
19-year-old, juvenile allegedly stab two men to death in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Vaccination Day : Youngsters in Delhi-NCR convince elderly to take the jab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi airport: New terminal, runaway to increase passenger handling capacity
- The expansion program is set to increase the airport’s passenger traffic handling capacity as well from 20 million passengers a year to 40 million.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Traffic on Delhi borders continues to be affected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Will give toolkit suspects 7-day notice before arrest’: Police tells court
- Appearing for the police, additional public prosecutor Atul Shrivastava told the court that the investigation is at an initial stage and technical analysis has to be done.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No end in sight for traffic nightmare at Ashram
- Commuters complained that because of the main intersection being completely closed, travel time on the stretch has increased by at least 40 minutes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi AQI worsens, remains in poor category today as well
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP backs move; a ‘black day’ for Delhi, says Cong
- The bill introduced in Parliament on Monday, said “government” in Delhi will mean the L-G in context of all legislation passed by the city-state’s assembly and made it mandatory for the city government to seek the L-G’s opinion before any executive action.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre moves to cut powers of Delhi govt
- The amendment introduced on Monday decisively tilts the balance of power in favour of the L-G. It bars the Delhi govt from making any rule to enable itself or its committees to consider the matters of day-to-day administration of the Capital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: A terrace under the semal
- A professor at home with the brief spring
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ariz Khan given death in Batla encounter case
- The court said that nature of offence and manner of committing the crime aroused extreme indignation to society. It stressed that the offence was not an ordinary act but a crime against the State.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bill cites SC verdicts, but may upset power balance
- The bill and its wording have sparked anger from Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which said the proposed law violates the rulings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt can’t change assistance pattern of 12 fully funded colleges: DU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi adds 368 new cases of Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox