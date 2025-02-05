AAP workers hit streets ahead of polls

With voting for the Delhi assembly elections finally beginning on Wednesday morning, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that multiple teams of around 130,000 volunteers have been deployed at 2,696 polling locations across the Capital to avoid any possibility of alleged manipulation by other political parties. The preparations come weeks after AAP leaders including party chief Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to influence the elections through distribution of cash and use of threat. AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at the Hanuman temple near Connaught Place on Tuesday. (@ArvindKejriwal/X)

The claims, however, were dismissed at the time by the BJP saying that AAP was scared of defeat in the polls and were therefore making baseless allegations.

An AAP official said the AAP volunteers have been thoroughly trained to verify details of all the polling booth and ensure fair setup, check presiding officer details to confirm the assigned officials, monitor the control unit ID of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) to prevent any unauthorised machine replacements, track the total votes cast to ensure the final count matches the actual votes polled, note the battery percentage of the EVMs at the end of polling to detect any suspicious machine changes, and record the party polling agent’s presence to maintain accountability.

“We are fully prepared to ensure a free, fair, and transparent election. Our polling agents and volunteers have undergone rigorous training to perform their responsibilities with diligence. The teams have been trained to verify voting procedures, check for irregularities, and remain vigilant against any potential tampering,” an AAP leader said.

Further, party officials said that the AAP is also launching a web portal where polling information will be uploaded after the voting is completed to keep a record and prevent EVM manipulation. “We will upload six crucial information about every polling booth onto this website to prevent tampering with the machines such as name or number of the polling booth, name of the presiding officer, the control unit’s ID — essentially, the identification number of the machine being used for voting, the total number of votes cast at that booth, the battery percentage of the machine at the end of polling which will help track whether any EVM machines were replaced later, and the name of the party polling agent,” the AAP official informed.

An AAP leader said that 10 war rooms -- election monitoring rooms -- are functioning across various locations in the city, which will be managed by volunteers.

“With these measures in place, we are committed to ensuring that every single vote for AAP is cast and counted accurately. If we find any discrepancy between recorded information and what officials declare, we will know that manipulation took place,” said the AAP official.

Notably, the AAP announced on Monday that they have deployed hidden cameras, body cams, and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) to expose and stop malpractices.