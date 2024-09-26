AAP govt increases minimum wages in Delhi across bands

Delhi chief minister Atishi on Wednesday increased the monthly wages of unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers in the Capital, with the aim of providing them relief from inflation ahead of the festive season. The new rates will be applicable as of October 1, officials said. Chief Minister of Delhi Atishi during a press conference at Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Atishi, in a post on X, laid out the new minimum wage rates for workers — the monthly wages of unskilled workers have increased from ₹17,494 to ₹18,066; the salary of semi-skilled workers has increased from ₹19,279 to ₹19,929; and while the salary of skilled workers has risen from ₹21,215 to ₹21,917.

“On one hand, there are BJP-ruled states where the minimum wage is half that of Delhi. On the other hand, there is Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi where the government takes every necessary step to give a respectable life to the common man,” Atishi said.

The BJP hit back, saying that the move was a gimmick ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

The CM, at a press conference at the Delhi secretariat, said Delhi has the highest minimum wage in the country. “The people who get minimum wages are from the poor class, they are laborers. To stop their exploitation, the Delhi government has worked to take the minimum wage to a historic level. BJP has always worked against the poor. When Arvind Kejriwal’s government talked about increasing the minimum wage in Delhi in 2016-17, the BJP stopped it through its LG,” she alleged.

Labour minister Mukesh Ahlawat was also present at the press conference.

Delhi BJP general secretary and MP Yogendra Chandolia said the announcement was merely a sham and an election gimmick. “It is well known that the Delhi government and MCD are not ensuring minimum wages to thousands of contract workers,” he said. “Corruption in Delhi government and MCD is a result of deep collusion between contractors and the government,” Chandolia added.

The Delhi BJP also challenged the CM to ensure that all contractual employees receive their 30 days’ payment at a rate equal to or higher than the minimum wages of skilled workers.