Abdullah, Mufti slam govt over ‘attack’ on Constitution, urge people to oust BJP from power

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti castigated the BJP on Sunday, accusing it of violating the Constitution, as the two former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers attended an INDIA bloc rally here in support of arrested opposition leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah addresses the gathering during the INDIA bloc rally in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

The ‘Loktantra Bachao’ (save democracy) rally was organised at the Ramlila Maidan here where Abdullah also asserted that they will continue to be part of the INDIA bloc “till our last breath”.

“What is our aim? Our only aim is to save the Constitution. There is an attack on the Constitution. Even the CJI (Chief Justice of India) is getting threats. This is our condition. People are being made to fight each other. You have to vote against this. You have to raise your voice. We will not leave the alliance till our last breath,” he told the audience.

“Today the country is going through a tough phase. The condition is such that people are straightaway being put into jail. There is no due process, no lawyers” Mufti said.

“I am not talking about Umar Khalid who has been in jail for last two years or Sidheeq Kappan (a journalist who was arrested in 2020 and was released later). I am talking about your representatives whom you elect as MLAs, chief ministers, Lok Sabha members. They are slapped with corruption allegations, and put behind bars. We have seen this in Jammu and Kashmir over the last five years,” she said. “Those who flout laws and Constitution are not patriot but an anti-national. Jammu and Kashmir is a laboratory. Things are first tested there and then applied elsewhere,” she claimed.

She said Kejriwal and Soren have been arrested for no reason.

“What is the fault of Kejriwal ji and Hemant Soren ji? If Kejriwal joins the BJP, the media, which has been calling him corrupt Kejriwal, will say there is no other ‘kattar imaandar’ (staunchly honest person) like him. What was his fault? That he built good schools where the children of the poor could study and from where engineers, doctors could emerge. He gave free water, free power and built good hospitals,” Mufti asserted. She said the BJP has no problems with nepotism but it has problems with only one family -- the Nehru-Gandhi family.

“They have problem with family (parivar) but not nepotism (parivar-waad). If they had problems with nepotism, they would not have inducted Jyotiraditya Scindia and Milind Deora in the party. Rajnath Singh’s son would not have been in politics. They have problem with only one family. That family built this country, made sacrifices, went to jail -- the Nehru-Gandhi family. Had there been more such families, the country would have reached much beyond Chandrayaan,” she asserted.

Mufti said that opposition leaders were accused of corruption, but in reality, the corruption committed by the BJP through electoral bonds was “unprecedented”.