Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Academicians seek extension of deadline for submitting OBC certificates to DU

ByVarun Bhandari
Jun 23, 2025 05:26 AM IST

They said students from rural and underprivileged backgrounds often miss admission deadlines due to delays in obtaining updated caste certificates

Academicians and former members of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) Commission have appealed to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to direct Delhi university to extend the deadline for submitting OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) certificates by 15-20 days, citing administrative delays that cost hundreds of students their admissions each year.

Academicians seek extension of deadline for submitting OBC certificates to DU

In a letter to the UGC Chairman, Anand Prakash, members of Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) executive and former member of the commission for OBC, Delhi, along with other signatories, highlighted how students from rural and underprivileged backgrounds often miss admission deadlines due to delays in obtaining updated caste certificates from local authorities.

“Each year, a large number of students, particularly those from rural and underprivileged backgrounds, are denied admission solely due to the non-availability of the current year’s OBC certificate at the time of document submission/verification,” the letter said.

The signatories, including Ashok Kumar (former DUTA executive member) and Ram Kishore Yadav (member, academic council), wrote that nearly 10% of eligible OBC students lose admission opportunities annually due to this issue.

“Such a provision will ensure fair and equitable access to education for OBC students and minimise dropout or rejection rates due to procedural delays,” the letter added.

When contacted, UGC officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Academicians seek extension of deadline for submitting OBC certificates to DU
