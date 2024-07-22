ACB begins probe of complaints against staff at Delhi Govt hospitals

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has registered a case against manpower and security provider companies in various Delhi government hospitals following multiple complaints, officials said on Monday. These complaints included under-deployment, recruitment of ineligible candidates, bogus claims of employees state insurance and provident funds, demand for bribes, and embezzlement of government funds, among others. Several complaints have been received at ACB regarding various malpractices and embezzlement of government funds by private manpowe, ACB chief said. (HT Photo)

ACB chief Madhur Verma stated that government officials are allegedly involved in a criminal conspiracy with the private agencies.

“Several complaints have been received at ACB regarding various malpractices and embezzlement of government funds by private manpower and security provider companies in connivance with government officials in providing security personnel at hospitals,” Verma said.

An investigation has been launched to uncover the entire conspiracy and determine the roles and culpability of those involved.

In response, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government issued an official statement highlighting that health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has repeatedly flagged corruption in the hiring of contractual manpower at hospitals and other places. “However, inspite of reprepeated directions on file, things have not changed on the groundtrictest punishment should be given to those responsible for continuing this corrupt practice. A thorough inquiry should find out why officials had shut their eyes inspite of repeated reminders by Health Minister,” they added.

HT reached out to Bharatiya Janata Party (Delhi) for a response but did not receive any.