New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated on Thursday that ensuring safe traffic cannot rely solely on rules and penalties; it must become the responsibility of every citizen and part of their lifestyle. Adopting electric vehicles essential to make Delhi pollution-free: CM Gupta

Gupta earlier attended the 26th Annual Conference of the Society of Automotive Fitness and Environment and the SIAM Green Plate EV Rally at Bharat Mandapam.

During the EV Rally, she administered a pledge for attendees to commit to following road safety rules. She emphasised that achieving the dream of a pollution-free Delhi is only possible by prioritising electric vehicles .

Gupta noted that the EV rally would serve as a powerful tool for raising public awareness and would mark a significant milestone in the journey toward sustainable development. She reiterated that safe traffic cannot be accomplished through rules and penalties alone; it must be embraced as a personal responsibility and a way of life for every citizen.

She elaborated on the government's eco-friendly policies and asserted that the large-scale adoption of electric mobility is crucial for realising a pollution-free Delhi.

She highlighted that the Delhi government is taking concrete steps in this direction, aiming to make the entire public transport system in the capital electric by 2026. This initiative is intended to help reduce pollution and protect the lives of millions.

Emphasising the need for a shift in public mindset, she remarked that not wearing helmets or seatbelts, as well as breaking traffic rules, is not an act of bravery but rather an act of irresponsibility. She stressed that rules should be followed not just for the government but for personal safety.

The chief minister also informed that the government is providing subsidies to encourage the purchase of EVs, expanding charging stations throughout the capital, and conducting extensive public awareness campaigns.

She acknowledged the persistent legacy issues in Delhi, such as garbage mountains, traffic congestion, and pollution, and assured that the government is addressing these problems.

"We can give you an excellent market so that you can bring a variety of EVs to Delhi for people to buy them. By 2026, we aim to have an all-electric fleet in our public transport system, with every third vehicle in Delhi being electric. We are in discussions with stakeholders to develop an updated Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0. We have one target to improve Delhi's air quality," she added.

The Delhi government has extended the current Electric Vehicle Policy until March 31, 2026, as the draft for the new policy will undergo public consultation, which is expected to take some time.

The current EV policy was initially introduced in 2020 during the previous Aam Aadmi Party administration and has been extended several times since its lapse in August 2023.

