After 25 years of marriage, wife pays killer ₹6 lakh to murder husband
Married for the past 25 years, a woman allegedly hired a contract killer and paid him ₹6 lakh for the job, so that she could live with her 29-year-old lover who she had met online, the police said on Thursday, announcing the arrest of the three accused in the murder case that was reported on May 17.
Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan identified the accused as Zeeba Qureshi (40), the wife, her lover, Shoaib (29), and the contract killer, Vinit Goswami. The victim, Moinuddin Qureshi, a workshop owner, was shot dead on May 17 around 10pm in Daryaganj.
The matter was reported to the police by Qureshi’s brother, Ruknuddin.
The DCP said the investigators checked over 500 videos of CCTV footage from the area, and examined more than 100 people. Of these, some were identified as suspects and technical surveillance was launched against them, based on which the three were arrested on Thursday, she said.
The DCP said that Zeba, during interrogation, told the police that she got married to Qureshi when she was a teenager, 25 years ago, and the couple have two sons and a daughter. “She alleged that Qureshi used to drink alcohol and spent time on flying kites. She said that she wanted to end the marriage. She also said that about two years ago, she met Shoaib on Facebook, and they started meeting. Zeba said she wanted to get married to Shoaib,” Chauhan said adding that Zeba allegedly instigated Shoaib to kill her husband.
Shoaib asked Vinit Goswami, an alleged contract killer, to murder Qureshi for a sum of ₹6 lakh. “The two conducted recce of the area and Goswami asked Shoaib to arrange an associate since it was a densely populated area and he could not kill Qureshi alone. However, Shoaib decided to help Goswami himself. On May 17, the two shot Qureshi, and fled on a bike,” the DCP said.
Police said that Shoaib is a businessman from Meerut and Goswami has three criminal cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh.
Upgrade civic infra: Delhi's new LG Saxena after checks
An official from the LG’s office said Vinai Kumar Saxena stopped at around 20 spots during the visit and asked the officials concerned to clean the area wherever he spotted garbage. “The LG directed the officials concerned to take action towards ensuring symmetry in city infrastructure including roads, footpaths, streetlights and signage,” Saxena’s office said in a statement on Thursday.
Ambala: Vij reviews challan process on NH-44
Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Thursday checked the challaning activity at a police nakka near Mohra village on NH-44 in Ambala Cantonment. BJP seeks property tax waiver for UT colonies, villages Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood on Thursday met UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit and sought exemption from property tax at Chandigarh's EWS colonies and villages. A cheating case has been registered against Harish Mittu. The complaint said they were cheated of ₹1.04 crore.
Mohali: Illegal structures razed in Karoran, Masol villages
The enforcement wing of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority along with a team from the forest department carried out a drive to raze illegal structures in Karoran and Masol villages of Mohali district on Thursday. The structures had come up in the areas closed under sections 4 & 5 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act. The teams demolished the entry gates and foundations laid for developing farmhouses by Worldwide Immigration Consultancy Services.
PU revises schedule for entrance exams
Panjab University on Thursday announced a revised schedule for various entrance exams for the 2022-23 academic session. Panjab University Tourism and Hospitality Aptitude Test (PUTHAT) will be held on June 29. PU-CET, which was earlier scheduled on June 26, will be held on July 3. The varsity will conduct the PU-CET exam on July 30 and 31. The MPhil and PhD entrance exam will be held on September 18.
Man selling cannabis caught on camera in Zirakpur, booked
Zirakpur police have booked a drug peddler after a resident posing as a dummy customer captured him selling cannabis. However, the peddler managed to flee from the spot. Investigating officer ASI Naib Singh said a resident of Dhakoli, Rajan Jaiswal, said he and his friend were near a slum when they learnt that a drug peddler is selling cannabis to slum dwellers.
