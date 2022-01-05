After fresh Covid-19 curbs, Delhi Metro to run at 100% seating capacity with no standing passengers

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced that it will operate metros with 100% seating capacity without any standing passenger in compliance with the fresh guidelines released by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

“In wake of the latest guidelines issued by [the] DDMA, Delhi Metro will be running with the 100% seating capacity and no standing passengers will be allowed till further notice,” DMRC tweet read.

The DDMA on Tuesday imposed weekend curfew across Delhi owing to the city consistently witnessing a sharp spike in single-day cases. Containment zones and hospitalisation rates in the national capital have also significantly increased as the country combats the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19.

As per the fresh DDMA order, all forms of non-essential movement has been restricted during the weekend curfew. Furthermore, buses and metro have been directed to run at full seating capacity to avert crowding outside bus stops and metro stations.

The national capital is already under yellow alert as part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) since December 28. As part of this, all educational institutions, gyms and cinemas are shut and a night curfew on all days between 10pm and 5am is in place.

Delhi on Tuesday logged as many as 5,481 fresh Covid-19 cases, continuing its spurt due to the Omicron outbreak. A total of three patients succumbed to the virus as well, taking the death toll to 25,113. The case positivity rate of the city touched 8.37%, the highest since May 17 last year when it stood at 8.42%.