After GTB hospital shooting, govt directs steps to strengthen security

New Delhi Police at the site of the crime on Sunday. (HT)

The Delhi government announced a series of measures, from installing metal detectors and CCTV cameras to deploying armed guards, to strengthen security in hospitals, in the wake of a murder that took place over gang rivalry at the GTB hospital on Sunday.

The resident doctors’ association (RDA) and nurses of the hospital on Monday held a protest over “unsafe” working conditions, and threatened an indefinite strike if security measures are not improved.

During a spot check on Monday, HT found one guard deployed at ward 24, the site of the shooting. However, there was no guard in any other ward, besides the hospital entrance. In the incident on Sunday, an innocent man was shot dead by gangsters who were targeting a rival, who was also admitted to the hospital.

“Nurses and other medical attendants are in a constant state of stress due to long working hours and unsafe working environment as these incidents have become a more frequent. There is hardly any security and there are numerous cases of goods being stolen from the hospital premises. Most of them are not even reported,” Jitendra Kumar, head of the nursing association, said.

Kumar said that a few days ago, a mob of at least 50 people barged into the gynaecology department, attacking doctors and nurses.

Healthcare workers at the protest site that the number of security personnel was low and the guards deployed were not trained to handle crises.

Dr Rajat Sharma, the acting president of GTB hospital RDA, said: “The law-and-order situation at the hospital has completely collapsed. There is no security for healthcare professionals. LG and health minister should visit the hospital.”

Medical superintendent of GTB hospital, Dr Asmita Rathore, did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.

A senior police officer said they tightened security for the target of the gang and moved him to a private ward. Police also said they are conducting checks at the hospital and will write to the medical superintendent to deploy more guards at the gates and wards. “We will also ask them to have more CCTV cameras and enhance their security arrangements,” the officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj met a delegation of doctors from the Federation of All India Medical Association along with senior health officials to strengthen security measures and create robust security measures for 30 major hospitals in the city, the government said.

Measures, such as installation of metal detectors at the entry of emergencies, deployment of two armed guards at the emergency section, installation of CCTV cameras and review of standard operating procedures, were directed to be taken.

A government official said that the police commissioner will be requested to assign a police constable round-the-clock at hospitals. “Minister has also assured that strict legal action will be taken against the assaulters in accordance with existing laws and regulations,” the official, requesting anonymity, said.

Bharadwaj said that these steps will help create a safer working environment for doctors. “We express condolences to the aggrieved family. It’s really unfortunate that such an incident took place in the hospital. The safety and security of Delhiites and our doctors is paramount. We will also take up the matter with police,” the minister said.

Several doctors’ associations expressed outrage over the lack of security in hospitals, in the wake of the shooting.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), in a statement, said: “Mafia like killing of a patient admitted in the ward. Resident doctors, though manhandled, are safe. Brings us again to a glaring question: Why are relatives and visitors not frisked/ screened when entering hospital premises? There are metal detectors here and there, but they beep like a background music never to be taken seriously by security personnel. Why is there no identification system in place for visitors? Elementary things, which, if done with sincerity, can prevent a lot of violence.”