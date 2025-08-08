After Nehru Park, NDMC to build 1.6 crore rubberised jogging track around Sanjay Lake

After Nehru Park, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to develop its second rubberised synthetic jogging track—this time around the lake at Sanjay Park near Laxmi Bai Nagar, senior civic officials said. The project, estimated to cost ₹1.6 crore, is expected to be completed within three months, they added. Synthetic track at Nehru Park. (HT Archive)

The new track is part of a broader initiative to enhance infrastructure for morning walkers in prominent parks across the Lutyens’ Delhi area.

“A synthetic rubber flooring will be laid over the existing red sandstone footpath to create a jogging track around Sanjay Lake,” a senior NDMC official said. “The response to the track at Nehru Park has been very encouraging. We have already floated tenders for this project. Besides the construction, the selected agency will also be responsible for its upkeep and maintenance of the track.”

The existing red sandstone path has suffered damage over time. The official said the damaged sections, along with kerb stones, will be removed and replaced with a new base. The jogging track will stretch around 1.75 km and have a width of 1.5 metres. The adjoining mud walkway will serve as a diversion during the construction phase.

To protect the rubberised surface, NDMC will deploy guards and install signboards urging users not to wear spiked shoes. “We faced this problem in the Nehru Park facility where runners and athletes using spike shoes and damaged the surface,” an official said.

The contract also includes long-term maintenance. “The agency will be responsible for cleaning the entire track weekly using blower machines, washing it monthly with high-pressure water, and repairing any damage. This maintenance will continue for five years,” the official said.

Sanjay Park, spread over 16 acres along Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh Road opposite Laxmi Bai Nagar, features a canal and artificial lake. It was inaugurated on June 23, 1982, by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The park is home to over 1,400 trees across 33 species, including Moulsari, Kadam, Acacia, Grevillea Robusta, Chorisia, and Plumeria.

In May, NDMC had also announced a 200-metre running track in Lodhi Garden, to be located near Gate No. 5. Inspired by the track at Siri Fort Sports Complex, the Lodhi Garden facility will feature a gravel surface and sprinkler system to control dust and maintain surface quality.

NDMC’s first synthetic jogging track was introduced at Nehru Park in 2020 as a pilot project.