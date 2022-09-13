After two-year break, Ramlila festivities to make a grand comeback to Red Fort lawns
Ramlila is a cultural tradition that entails the enactment of the Ramayana on stage every night leading up to the festival of Dussehra. As is the practice every year, politicians from across party lines and actors from the film and television industry will take part in and also attend the festivities
Ramlia celebrations are all set to make a comeback on a grand scale this year, after two years of subdued festivities on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. Ramlila organising committees across the city have already started preparations for celebrations that will kick off by the end of the month and end on Dussehra on October 5.
Ramlila is a cultural tradition that entails the enactment of the Ramayana on stage every night leading up to the festival of Dussehra. As is the practice every year, politicians from across party lines and actors from the film and television industry will take part in and also attend the festivities.
The Luv Kush Ramlila Committee that organises the Ramlila on the lawns of the Red Fort will see the participation of politicians from both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). While several known political faces are regular actors in Luv Kush Ramlila, new entrants will mark their presence this year.
Union health minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey will play the role of Vashishth Muni, while minister of state for steel Faggan Singh Kulaste will essay the role of Agastya Muni. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union minister of state for parliamentary affairs and culture, will be sing the bhajans, said the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee members.
Besides these new entrants, northeast Delhi MP and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari will play the role of Kewat, while AAP MLA Brijesh Goyal will play the role of Angad, said the organisers.
MLA Goyal said Ramlilas have been taking place in Delhi since the time of the Mughal rulers and it was crucial to familiarise the younger generation with the tradition.
“Ramlilas have been taking place in Delhi since the Mughal period. They have their own historical importance. It is a cultural and spiritual identity. The future generation should also know about this legacy,” said Goyal.
Besides politicians, veteran actor Asrani will play the role of Naarad. The actors started rehearsals nearly a month ago. Baahubali-fame actor Prabhas is also expected to visit the Ramlila on Dussehra as a special guest and will burn the three effigies of Ravana, his brother Kumbhakarna, and son Meghnad.
The committee has also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu as chief guests on the final day of festivities on Dussehra. Their participation is yet to be confirmed by their respective offices, the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee said.
Arjun Kumar, president, Luv Kush Ramlila Committee, said they are looking forward to elaborate celebrations this year after a nearly three-year break. “While the Ramlila was organised last year as well, no audience was allowed due to Covid restrictions. It was more of a “symbolic Ramlila”. This year, festivities will take place on a big scale. We have incorporated many new elements and these will be the highlight for visitors,” said Kumar.
He said the construction of the stage had already begun on the Red Fort lawns. Kumar said the Ramlila will take place on a three-storey stage, which will be the biggest stage so far in the history of the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee.
“The theme for this year is “Ram Lalla Ke Mandir Mein Ram Ki Lila”. It will be enacted on a stage that is 180 X60 feet. It will have three floors and on the top, there will a 40-foot high replica of the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya,” said Kumar.
The entrance to the lawns near Daryaganj will have a huge statue of Ram while the second entrance, near the Red Fort, will have a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. “We are also creating a Central Vista and Kartavya Path inside the lawns,” said Kumar.
He added that the Ramlila will have 3D effects along with an elaborate duel sequence between Ram and Ravana. “Cranes will be used for a sequence in which Ram and Ravana will fight it out in the air,” said Kumar.
The committee is also creating new costumes and jewellery. “All costumes and jewellery have been created from scratch by artistes who work with Bollywood actors. The stunt and makeup team will arrive from Mumbai very soon,” said Kumar.
-
Automated waste treatment facility becomes operational in Greater Noida
The automated waste plant at Greater Noida's integrated Industrial Township became operational today after it was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday. The facility connects all manufacturing units to collect, segregate and treat waste. Six manufacturing units have set up their plants in this township so far. The Industrial Township is part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor being developed by Mumbai-based developer Shapoorji Pallonji.
-
U.P.: Limited jobs for women at govt employment fairs in Prayagraj
Employment fairs being organised by the regional employment office, Prayagraj, seem to be failing to provide adequate job opportunities to the fairer sex. Records of the regional employment office show that since April 2022, 11 job fairs have been organised in Prayagraj in which 4,426 unemployed people with qualifications ranging from high school to ITI diploma have succeeded in bagging jobs. Even officials of the regional employment office, Prayagraj, say so.
-
K’taka introduces quota for ‘male third gender’ in police constable recruitment
In a first for the state, the Karnataka government has announced reservation for 'male third gender' in recruitment to the state armed forces. State home minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said the process to recruit constables to fill 3,484 posts in the Karnataka Armed Forces has started. “For the first time in the state, 79 posts have been reserved for the 'male third gender',” he said. Transgender activists hailed the move to provide quota.
-
Woman cyclist molested in Noida’s Sector 52
A woman cyclist was allegedly molested and pushed by an unidentified commuter on a two-wheeler near Sector 52 in Noida on Tuesday morning. The 35-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 117, said that the incident took place around 5am when she was on her regular cycling route along with six other women cyclists. The women riders stopped a police response vehicle passing by the area and narrated their ordeal.
-
Prescription drugs, a cheaper way to get high, a big draw on black market
In June, a chemist from Bandra reached his store earlier than usual and found a parcel containing bottles of cough syrup. Criminals order such medicines in the name of chemists and later sell them on the black market to those who cannot afford synthetic drugs like cocaine, heroin, mephedrone, or even street smack but want their daily fix somehow. The buyers then pose as representatives or employees of the medical store and receive the delivery.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics