Agencies unleashed against me as if I’m terrorist: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the central government of “unleashing” investigating agencies against him, adding that the action made him feel like he was a “terrorist”. Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi.

His remarks came while laying the foundation stone of a school in Dwarka Sector 1.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“Sometimes the notice of ED (Enforcement Directorate) comes, and sometimes of CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation). It feels like I am the biggest terrorist in the country. They have unleashed all the agencies and police behind me. Their goal is to make false cases, send notices, and put everyone in jail. God has sent me to earth to build your schools, make electricity free, arrange water, and build hospitals. Let them do their work, I will do mine,” he said.

Also read: Will tell court how they were illegal: Bhagwant Mann on ED summons for Kejriwal

The chief minister was speaking a day after a Delhi court issued him summons on February 17, calling for his personal appearance while observing that the Aam Aadmi Party leader was “legally bound” to join an investigation being conducted by ED into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

The court order came on a complaint by ED that Kejriwal had not appeared for questioning despite five summons. The CM has maintained that the summons were, illegal, and politically motivated.

The school in Dwarka, set to be a three-storey building, will be ready by February 2025, officials said, adding it will serve the Dwarka and Palam areas. “Poverty can only be eradicated through education, not through speeches,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva did not make a specific comment on the CM’s remarks about the agencies.