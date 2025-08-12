Aggressive capture, earmarking shelters top MCD’s stray agenda

The initial focus of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be to identify unused municipal properties for conversion into dog shelters, capture aggressive strays against whom there are multiple complaints, and set up a dedicated helpline for dog-related grievances, among others, officials said Monday. The court made it clear that no stray dog caught during the drive can be released back on the streets (ANI)

These steps, senior civic officials said, are part of the MCD’s immediate response to the Supreme Court’s Monday order directing the capture and housing of all stray dogs in Delhi and the National Capital Region within eight weeks. The court made it clear that no stray dog caught during the drive can be released back on the streets.

Hours after the top court directive, an urgent meeting of the MCD’s sub-committee on dogs with the veterinary department was convened, where these measures were discussed.

MCD’s standing committee chairperson Satya Sharma, who chaired the meeting, said the civic body reviewed its resources and infrastructure to comply with the order.

“We have issued directions to identify suitable locations for setting up dog shelter centres in consultation with experienced organisations and various NGOs, ensuring that all essential facilities are available. A dedicated helpline number will also be issued by the corporation, on which citizens will be able to register complaints and information related to stray dogs,” Sharma said.

To be sure, Delhi currently has no permanent dog shelter.

Instead, it operates 20 temporary facilities used primarily for sterilisation, handling around 10,000 dogs a month. Under existing Animal Welfare Board regulations, sterilised dogs are released after a 5-to-10-day observation period. The Supreme Court’s order overturns this arrangement by requiring permanent housing. And it isn’t clear where Delhi’s MCD and NDMC will find room for the estimated 1 million stray dogs in the Capital.

Members of the standing committee, who attended Monday’s meeting, said that the panel decided that each MCD zone will have at least one shelter, with facilities to hold captured dogs in safe and humane conditions.

“Our aim is not just to control the numbers but to establish a balance between animal welfare and public health,” Sharma said.

The committee also acknowledged a shortage of manpower, space and funds. “We will seek assistance from the Delhi government. The veterinary department has been told to submit a report within two days detailing shortages and requirements. The pace of work will increase after Independence Day,” Sharma said.

Committee member and Keshavpuram chairperson Yogesh Verma said the first stage of the drive will target aggressive and ferocious dogs linked to multiple bite complaints.

“We have asked the department to prepare a list of at least 1,000 such dogs in each zone. With an estimated dog population exceeding 1 million, the focus must be strategic,” he said.

Verma added that locked community centres, 77 Delhi government veterinary facilities and unused municipal properties are being considered for conversion into shelters. “Each dog must have minimum holding space. But using properties in residential areas may create noise problems, so locations must be carefully chosen,” he said.

Currently, the 20 sterilisation shelters are holding dogs temporarily. In light of the court order, the MCD has instructed that none of these dogs be released. Canines picked up during Independence Day security preparations from areas such as Red Fort, Rajghat and other VIP zones will also remain in shelter.

Officials stressed that while the logistical challenge is considerable, the corporation must comply fully with the Supreme Court’s eight-week deadline.

An MCD official termed the implementation of the order a “mammoth task” which is unlikely to be completed in eight weeks. “There is no permanent dog shelter in Delhi and 20 sterilisation centres can only accommodate 4,000 dogs. There is a 1,000 square yard property in Tehkhand, where a shelter will be developed, but it is likely to take at least one year. We will need more dog-catching vans, resources and funds for which the Delhi government will have to provide fund support. The 77 veterinary units under Delhi government’s animal husbandry department will also be required to be roped in. Most of all, such a drive will need support from NGOs and animal feeders,” the official said.

Yogesh Verma, a member of the dog subcommittee, said an appeal will be issued to NGOs and dog feeders to help provide food to the newly set up shelters. Standing committee chairperson Satya Sharma said that financial help and resources will be sought from Delhi government.

The Supreme Court’s directive follows growing concerns over dog bites and public safety, alongside ongoing debates on balancing animal rights with public health, although it turns established animal welfare practices and jurisprudence on its head.