Ahead of civic polls, Delhi BJP begins drive to reach out to slum residents

Ahead of the municipal polls scheduled next year, the BJP on Friday began its Jhuggi Samman Yatra, a 1
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta. (PTI)
Updated on Oct 16, 2021 12:21 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

Ahead of the municipal polls scheduled next year, the BJP on Friday began its Jhuggi Samman Yatra, a 1.5-month-long drive aimed at “recognising the contribution of slum residents in city development” and inform them about the various initiatives taken by the Central government for the economically weaker sections.

Kickstarting the programme from Kirti Nagar industrial area, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said, “Slum dwellers are the lifeline of Delhi and have contributed immensely towards the city’s growth. The objective of this programme is to recognise the efforts of these people.”

BJP leaders said that various schemes started by the central government have benefited a large number of people.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “The outreach programme will continue till November 28. Senior party leaders will be visiting slums and telling people about the work done by the Modi government for the welfare of poor people.”

