Ahead of monsoon, Delhi govt orders faster drain clean-up in Mehrauli

With the monsoon approaching, Delhi minister Parvesh Verma — who holds the PWD and water portfolios — has directed officials to intensify efforts to tackle the city’s drainage issues. Delhi cabinet minister Parvesh Verma. (HT Photo)

On Thursday, Verma inspected five locations in the Mehrauli area of south Delhi that are known for recurrent waterlogging. These include drains near Saket Gurudwara, Dargah Mehrauli, Moti Lal Nehru Camp, Kusumpur Pahadi, and the Qutub Institute area.

“This isn’t just a drain-cleaning drive — it’s a commitment. While earlier governments made excuses, we will be on the ground before, during, and after the rains to ensure our systems work and citizens are protected,” Verma said.

He instructed officials to take a coordinated, timebound approach to ensure all drains are cleaned and functional before the onset of the rains. He also set a June 15 deadline for desilting work at the five Mehrauli sites.

Verma further directed the deployment of rapid response teams during heavy rain alerts, live GPS-based monitoring of drain-cleaning work, and daily coordination reports from the PWD, Delhi Jal Board, and Irrigation departments to a central control room.

The Delhi government has identified more than 200 vulnerable drainage points across the city and is conducting weekly reviews to monitor progress.