AIIMS Delhi installs da Vinci robot to train doctors in robotic surgery

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has installed a da Vinci Surgical Robot at its skills, e-learning and telemedicine (SET) facility to train doctors in robotic-assisted surgery, the institute said in a statement. This marks the first installation of Intuitive Surgical’s da Vinci system for training at a government medical college in India. Doctors, residents and nurses will now gain hands-on exposure to robotic-assisted surgery without having to travel abroad for costly training programmes. (HT Photo)

AIIMS officials said this is the second robotic platform at the SET facility, making AIIMS the only centre in the country with two robots dedicated exclusively to training. The facility is already used by medical students, residents, nurses, and faculty for practice sessions on simulators and mannequins.To be sure, older models of da Vinci robots cost ₹8–20 crore, excluding annual service fees.

“With this training centre, AIIMS Delhi is reinforcing its leadership in advancing surgical education and innovation. The demand for precision-driven technologies like robotic-assisted surgery is growing in India. By equipping surgeons for performing surgeries on advanced robotic technologies, this centre will help improve surgical precision, reduce recovery times, and elevate patient care across the country,” said AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas. He added that in the past, surgeons had to travel abroad and pay large sums of money to access such training, which could now be provided within the institution.

According to officials, the da Vinci system will allow trainees to gain exposure across specialities, including urology, gynaecology, general surgery, oncology, and head and neck surgery.

“Robotic surgery has transformed the way we perform surgeries by enhancing precision, control, and visibility. This training centre will allow experienced surgeons at AIIMS to mentor and guide the next generation of robotic surgeons,” said Dr Amlesh Seth, professor and head, Department of Urology, AIIMS Delhi. He added that residents would benefit from early exposure to advanced minimally invasive techniques, gaining confidence before entering independent practice.