Alert issued as Yamuna water level likely to cross warning mark in Delhi today

The Yamuna water level in Delhi is expected to cross the warning mark of 204.50 metres and rise to 204.90 metres but remain below the danger level of 205.33m by 5pm on Tuesday, the Central Water Commission (CWC) has said. The river was flowing at 204.35 metres at 9am or just 0.15 metres below the warning level at the Old Railway Bridge station. The level there went up by over 1.47 metres on Sunday and rose from 202.82 metres to 204.29 metres. The CWC said the rising water level was a “steady trend”. (HT PHOTO)

The level at the Old Railway Bridge station is considered representative of Delhi. The CWC on Tuesday morning said the rising water level at the station was a “steady trend”. It asked people to remain alert until the water level goes down below the warning level.

“Forecasted water level at 5pm on August 13, 2024, is expected to be 204.9m which is above warning level but below danger level,” CWC said in a statement. It added there was a low possibility of flood in the next few hours. “...it is advised to keep a watch on the flood until the water level goes down below the warning level,” the statement said.

Irrigation and flood control minister Saurabh Bharadwaj was expected to review the flood control preparations at the Boat Club near Metcalf House on Tuesday.

On July 13 last year, the Yamuna water level breached all previous records and reached an all-time peak of 208.66 metres way above the danger level, submerging large swathes of arterial stretches in key areas surrounding New Delhi including parts of Civil Lines, Mukherjee Nagar, and ITO.

The floods hit the normal life for nearly a week and displaced over 28,000 people following heavy discharge of water from Hathnikund Barrage (3.59 lakh cusecs on July 11) due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas coupled with local factors.

The government has developed a flood warning mechanism under which committees of district-level officials get activated and keep a vigil in their respective area if over 1 lakh cusecs water is released from the barrage. It takes 36 to 72 hours for water from the barrage to reach Delhi. Yamuna enters Delhi from Palla in the north and leaves the city from Jaitpur in the south.