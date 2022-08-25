Alipur village mourns the passing of their ‘shoulder to lean on’
Pappan Singh Gehlot, 55, a mushroom farmer in Alipur’s Tigipur village, who died by suicide on Tuesday night. Gehlot had made headlines during the first pandemic lockdown in 2020 when he sent his farm labourers back home to Bihar via air. He later funded air tickets of 27 of them to return to Delhi as well.
Naveen, 27, couldn’t hold back his tears as he stood at the cremation ground and watched his “Sahab”, who had treated him like family, burn to ashes. He was the one who got Naveen on board an aircraft for the first time in his life and probably the last as well.
Naveen was among the 10 daily wagers who worked for Pappan Singh Gehlot, 55, a mushroom farmer in Alipur’s Tigipur village, who died by suicide on Tuesday night. Gehlot had made headlines during the first pandemic lockdown in 2020 when he sent his farm labourers back home to Bihar via air. He later funded air tickets of 27 of them to return to Delhi as well.
Gehlot was found dead at a temple opposite his residence in the village. In the note that he left behind, on top of a bulky medical file, Gahlot wrote that he was ill for the past 14 years and he hadn’t told his wife about it. He said he had grown weak over the past two months and was depressed. He also wrote that he had taken care of all debts and asked his brothers to care for his wife and daughter.
On Wednesday, scores of people whose lives he had touched reached the cremation ground to pay their last respects. Gahlot’s close family friends estimate that people from at least 15 nearby villages turned up to grieve the passing of the Good Samaritan.
“I can’t imagine that he would do something like this. He was so full of life. In fact, he had met a temple committee member on Tuesday morning and asked him for the timings for Sunday’s meeting,” said Gehlot’s younger brother Gaje Singh.
“He was dealing with issues like blood pressure, diabetes, ulcers and thyroid but how can that make him want to end it all? He never shared these concerns with us,” he said.
“He would go to the temple every day at 4pm, but on Tuesday, he went around 3pm and the temple is usually closed for others at that time. Around 5pm, the priest found him dead,” Singh said.
Treating his labourers to air tickets was not his only act of kindness. Villagers said Gahlot also helped develop the village, got the orphaned married and helped all villagers to the best of his capability.
Sandeep Rana, a mushroom farmer, said Gehlot taught youngsters normal and organic farming. “He was really keen on the development of the village. Recently, he also facilitated a session of honey bee farming so that those who are presently not earning or studying could learn and earn,” he said.
Naveen said Gahlot also take care of his sister’s wedding over 10 years ago. “He treated us like family. I have been working here for 11 years and my father has been working for him for 30 years. We needed money for my sister’s wedding and he gave it without any questions. He would advance us money whenever we needed it,” he said.
Gehlot leaves behind his wife, daughter, and countless others for whom he proved to be a shoulder in need.
-
Now pvt firms can also run secondary schools in U.P.
Now private companies will also be able to run secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as UP Board, has made big changes in its recognition granting conditions for schools. Till now, only an institution registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860 or a trust was allowed to run a secondary school in UP, they added.
-
Students of Panjab University hostel seek replacement of warden
Residents of Panjab University's girls' hostel number 4 have sought the replacement of the warden over alleged misbehaviour. A group of residents met associate dean students' welfare Ashok Kumar on Wednesday to discuss the matter. This comes days after the students held a protest outside the hostel against the alleged misbehaviour of the warden. It is learnt that they have already submitted a complaint against the warden.
-
IIT admissions to commence on Sept 12 with six rounds of seat allotment
Admissions to premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are all set to begin on September 12, this year, a day after results for the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) is released. Nearly 1.6 lakh students have registered for JEE-Adv this year, and the exam will be conducted on Sunday, August 28. This year, JEE-Adv is being conducted by IIT-Bombay. The first seat allotment list is scheduled to be released on September 23 at 10am.
-
Donated organs give new lease of life to 7 at PGIMER
Organs of two deceased people gave a new lease of life to seven patients and restored the sight of four corneal blind patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research over the last two days. Families of both the deceased decided to donate the organs when the transplant coordinators raised the matter with them, thereby impacting eleven lives in all, nine in PGIMER, one in Delhi and one in Jaipur.
-
Despite heavy rain, CR, WR evade waterlogging on tracks
Mumbai: Despite incessant rain in the city this year, both Central and Western Railways managed to stay operational and did not face waterlogging on tracks, according to officials. The railway officials credit this to taking preventive measures like special micro tunnelling, building culverts and desilting work before the monsoon. There were no instances of waterlogging on tracks and the railway lines also did not face any major disruptions, added officials.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics