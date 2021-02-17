IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / All govt offices, MCDs, police to have separate toilets for transgender persons
While activists from the field welcomed the move, they said the government should rather focus on building gender-neutral toilets.(Unsplash)
While activists from the field welcomed the move, they said the government should rather focus on building gender-neutral toilets.(Unsplash)
delhi news

All govt offices, MCDs, police to have separate toilets for transgender persons

The Delhi government has given a maximum time of two years to all agencies to build these exclusive toilets.
READ FULL STORY
By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:55 PM IST

The Delhi government has made it mandatory for all its departments, offices, district authorities, municipal corporations, state-run companies and the Delhi Police to have separate and exclusive washrooms for transgender persons.

An order to this effect was issued by chief secretary Vijay Dev on Friday (February 12). “In compliance with the provisions of Section 22 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, for ensuring adequate welfare measures for transgender persons, all public buildings under all the departments, autonomous bodies, PSUs, corporations, and local bodies of Government of NCT Delhi are hereby directed to create separate identified public toilet facilities for transgender persons,” read the order.

“It is also clarified that trans people shall continue to be allowed to use gender-based toilets as per their self-identified gender,” the order further stated.

While activists from the field welcomed the move, they said the government should rather focus on building gender-neutral toilets and highlighted that the Supreme Court had ordered access to separate toilets for transgender individuals in public places including hospitals way back in 2014.

Read more: Delhi Gymkhana to get govt administrator, rules NCLAT

“The Apex Court accorded third gender status to transgender people seven years ago and the verdict also included an individual’s right to determine the gender they identify with. The problem is not just in government offices, but also in public toilets in open spaces. Rather than having separate toilets which further marginalises people from our community, the government should build gender-neutral toilets or at least give keep that as an option in all buildings. Not having access to such basic facility is a violation of the fundamental right to life and dignity,” said Amrita Sarkar, advisor, transgender wellbeing and advocacy at India HIV/AIDS Alliance.

The Delhi government has given a maximum time of two years to all agencies to build these exclusive toilets. The directive will be applicable not just to all Delhi government departments, agencies, companies and institutions, but also to the three municipal corporations and the Delhi Police.

“In case such facilities are not immediately possible to be created separately, for the time being, all standalone toilets meant for persons with disabilities (PwD)shall be designated for use of transgender persons as well, till separate facilities for transgender persons are created within a time period of two years from the date of issue this order,” read the directive from Dev.

The chief secretary further said such toilets will display symbols for both PwDs and “T” for transgender persons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi government
Close
The three people who received doses on Wednesday were the daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of a doctor working at the hospital.(Reuters)
The three people who received doses on Wednesday were the daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of a doctor working at the hospital.(Reuters)
delhi news

Lens on lax checks after doc’s kin get vaccine jabs

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:05 AM IST
At present, only health workers and front line services staff such as police, sanitation workers and military personnel are eligible for doses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The order stated that the PWD is restrained from “all kinds of construction work/dumping construction waste on the entire inner Ring Road with immediate effect”.((Representative image))
The order stated that the PWD is restrained from “all kinds of construction work/dumping construction waste on the entire inner Ring Road with immediate effect”.((Representative image))
delhi news

PWD gets notice for demolition waste on forest deparment land

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:39 PM IST
The order, issued by deputy conservator of forests (DCF- west zone) Navneet Srivastava on February 11, said the PWD was found “dumping construction waste/malba inside the green belt located near Brar Square railway crossing on the Ring Road”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Nursery admission process begins today

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:26 PM IST
The online admission process for nearly 200,000 unreserved seats in entry-level classes -- nursery, kindergarten and class 1 -- in around 1,700 private schools in Delhi will begin on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi(Amal KS/HT Photo)
Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi(Amal KS/HT Photo)
delhi news

Jamia students ask varsity to resume on-campus classes

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:48 PM IST
In a demonstration held on the campus, they also demanded the reopening of varsity libraries and reading rooms as well as the canteen and other facilities. The university said all stakeholders, including parents, must be consulted before a decision is taken.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A nurse fills Covidshield dose in injection before administrating.(ANI)
A nurse fills Covidshield dose in injection before administrating.(ANI)
delhi news

Delhi government leans on poll data for scaling up vaccine centres

By Abhishek Dey, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Currently, the vaccination drive is open to health workers (240,000 registered beneficiaries) and front-line workers (450,000 registered beneficiaries) – and 228,290 of them have been vaccinated so far, government records show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While activists from the field welcomed the move, they said the government should rather focus on building gender-neutral toilets.(Unsplash)
While activists from the field welcomed the move, they said the government should rather focus on building gender-neutral toilets.(Unsplash)
delhi news

All govt offices, MCDs, police to have separate toilets for transgender persons

By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:55 PM IST
The Delhi government has given a maximum time of two years to all agencies to build these exclusive toilets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The residents have written to the land-owning agency to rework plans to minimise the damage to the green cover.(HT Photo)
The residents have written to the land-owning agency to rework plans to minimise the damage to the green cover.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Dwarka residents oppose construction of drain at the cost of 600 trees

By Risha Chitlangia, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:33 PM IST
The three-km-long drain will be constructed from the airport up to Bharat Vandana Park and further to Trunk Drain 2. A sizeable portion of the drain, which will be completely underground, will pass through a waterbody and a park in Dwarka’s Sector 8 near Bagdola village.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway, police said.(HT Archives. Representative image)
The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway, police said.(HT Archives. Representative image)
delhi news

35-year-old for attacking SHO at Singhu border: Police

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:32 PM IST
The accused has been identified as Harmeet Singh, officials said. The incident that resulted in minor injuries to the officer took place around 8 pm on Tuesday, they said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police has arrested five people in connection with 25-year-old Sharma's killing. The case has been transferred from local police to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.(File Photo. Representative image)
Police has arrested five people in connection with 25-year-old Sharma's killing. The case has been transferred from local police to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.(File Photo. Representative image)
delhi news

Chowk near Rinku Sharma's house will be named after him: North Delhi Mayor

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:42 PM IST
A day earlier, Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra had met Sharma's family to provide financial assistance of 1 crore, and alleged that the youth was targeted and killed for taking part in collection of donation for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activists of Indian youth Congress (IYC) stop traffic during a protest against the recent petrol and diesel price hike, in New Delhi on February 17, 2021. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)(AFP)
Activists of Indian youth Congress (IYC) stop traffic during a protest against the recent petrol and diesel price hike, in New Delhi on February 17, 2021. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)(AFP)
delhi news

Youth Congress activists protest in Delhi against fuel price hike

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:20 PM IST
The protesters gathered at Outer Circle of Connaught Place, rode bicycles and wore cricket kits to highlight how petrol and diesel prices are rising and about to hit the century mark -- 100 per litre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi University fests that used to be a two - three day affair with various cultural events are planning to be hosted online this year. (Photo: Amal KS/HT)
Delhi University fests that used to be a two - three day affair with various cultural events are planning to be hosted online this year. (Photo: Amal KS/HT)
delhi news

DU fests shift online: Seniors happy, freshers sad

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Colleges of Delhi University are hosting online fests this year. Some colleges have announced that they’ll be organising online fest, which is a first in the university.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers sitting at Ghazipur border during their ongoing protest against farm laws, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Farmers sitting at Ghazipur border during their ongoing protest against farm laws, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
delhi news

Farmers installed CCTV cameras, toilets at Ghazipur border protest site

ANI, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:26 PM IST
"Our Prime Minister always talked about cleanliness, so as farmers we are taking all precautions to maintain cleanliness at Ghazipur border," Dinesh Sharma, a farmer at the protests, said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
delhi news

SDMC to fix technical glitch, tweak notification sent out for death certificate

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:00 PM IST
The Leader of the House in SDMC, Narendra Chawla, directed the officials of public health department to change the content of these messages and also ensure that they are not delivered to the wrong people
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man booked in a cheating case 22 years ago in Pune was arrested by crime branch officials on Friday.(FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
A man booked in a cheating case 22 years ago in Pune was arrested by crime branch officials on Friday.(FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
delhi news

Man held for attacking SHO at Singhu border, fleeing with his car, say Police

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:13 PM IST
According to the police, the accused, who was in an inebriated state, snatched the car keys of one of the officers at the protest site and fled the spot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maninder Singh was arrested in Pitampura on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Delhi Police)
Maninder Singh was arrested in Pitampura on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Delhi Police)
delhi news

Red Fort violence: Delhi Police arrest mechanic from Pitampura, recover 2 swords

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:34 AM IST
As per a video with Delhi Police, 30-year-old Maninder Singh had carried two swords to Red Fort and he was seen swinging them, and that allegedly incited the gathering to cause violence
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP