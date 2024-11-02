Amid Pannun row, India-US NSAs discuss cooperation

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan discussed regional security developments and opportunities for closer cooperation in key areas such as defence against the backdrop of strains created by an alleged plot to target a Khalistan separatist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, on American soil. National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan discussed regional security developments and opportunities for closer cooperation in key areas such as defence against the backdrop of strains created by an alleged plot to target a Khalistan separatist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, on American soil. (India in Russia - X)

The two officials underscored the need for “further efforts to ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific region and globally” while talking about regional security developments during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the White House said in a readout.

Their conversation also focused on further opportunities for closer collaboration in key domains, including clean energy supply chains and defence cooperation, the readout said. “They welcomed progress in the bilateral partnership, including through the upcoming Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) Intersessional and Indian Ocean Dialogue,” it added.

There was no official word from the Indian side on the conversation. Doval and Sullivan lead the iCET, which is at the heart of bilateral efforts to forge closer collaboration in key areas such as defence, security, semiconductors, AI and supply chains.

The conversation was held at a time when the US state department described as “concerning” the allegations made by Canada in connection with Sikh separatism on its soil.

“The allegations made by the government of Canada are concerning, and we will continue to consult with the Canadian government about those allegations,” state department spokesperson Matthew Miller told a regular media briefing on being asked about Ottawa’s allegation that Shah was linked to efforts to target Sikh activists on Canadian soil.

Appearing before a parliamentary panel this week, Canada’s deputy foreign minister David Morrison had confirmed that he had briefed The Washington Post for a report on the allegations made against Shah.

The alleged plot to target Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil has emerged as a rare irritant in the otherwise robust India-US relationship, which has seen significant growth in areas ranging from defence to trade. The Indian side has set up a high-level inquiry committee to investigate inputs provided by the US regarding the alleged plot and several people have been removed from their positions in the country’s external intelligence agency.