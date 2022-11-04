Amid row over Delhi minister's special treatment, top prison official shifted

Amid a row over jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain getting 'special treatment' while in Delhi's Tihar Jail, Director-General of Prisons Sandeep Goel has been replaced by Sanjay Beniwal, an IPS officer of the 1989 batch. A notification issued by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has instructed Goel to 'report to PHQ (Police Headquarters) for further orders'.

On Thursday the union home ministry sought a report from the Delhi chief secretary on allegations by the Enforcement Directorate that jail officials are colluding with Jain, who was arrested over a money laundering case.

The agency submitted CCTV footage of Jain purportedly receiving a body massage from an unidentified person inside his cell.

The ED further said the AAP leader is being provided with fruits and salads in his cell and that it was being cleaned by unknown persons under the supervision of co-accused Ankush Jain.

Tihar Jail is run by the Department of Delhi Prisons, Government of Delhi.

Meanwhile, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is in jail in connection with a money laundering case of over ₹200 crore in which Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has also been linked wrote to Delhi Lt Governor alleging that in 2019 he had paid ₹10 crore to Satyendar Jain to ensure safety in prison.

The letter alleged that more than ₹50 crore was given to the AAP on a promise of giving Chandrashekhar an important post in the party in South Zone, and also help him in getting nominated to the Rajya Sabha. The letter alleged that more than ₹50 crore was given to the AAP on a promise of giving Chandrashekhar an important post in the party in South Zone, and also help him in getting nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Jain, who held the portfolio of the Jail ministry, asked him if he had disclosed anything to the probe agency related to his contribution to the AAP, he alleged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON