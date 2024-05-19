Amit Shah to hold rally on Monday for BJP’s south Delhi candidate

Union home minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah will hold a rally in south Delhi to campaign for BJP South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday, people aware of the matter said. Union home minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah will hold a rally in south Delhi to campaign for BJP South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday. (ANI PHOTO)

The rally will be held two days after PM Narendra Modi’s Saturday public meeting in North East Delhi.

“Delhi BJP and workers of the South Delhi constituency are fully prepared for the public meeting by home minister Amit Shah. There is enthusiasm among the residents of the area,” Bidhuri said on Saturday.

Bidhuri said the public meeting will be held in front of Batra Hospital at the DDA Chhath Park at 5pm.

“A meeting has already been organised at the mandal level for the preparation of Amit Shah’s meeting. Today (Saturday), a meeting of all workers in the area was held, in which the final preparations were made. The workers are also putting in their best efforts to achieve the Prime Minister’s target of 400 seats. BJP’s victory on all seven seats in Delhi is assured, and to ensure this victory, Amit Shah will address the people and party workers,” added Bidhuri.

As the electioneering has entered the last week, the BJP and its key challenger the AAP-Congress alliance have intensified their campaigning.