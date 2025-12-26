Another day of only ‘poor’ air in Delhi, IMD says respite temporary

In line with forecasts, air quality in the national capital began a steady decline on Thursday as winds speeds decreased over the course of the day. It is expected to return to “very poor” by Saturday and stay there over the subsequent days. The average AQI over the course of the day better demonstrated the deterioration in the air quality. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Thursday began on a relatively better note with the air quality index (AQI) staying in the “poor” quality, a day after strong winds dramatically improved air quality, ending a 14-day streak of “very poor” and “severe” air.

The 24-hour average AQI on Thursday was recorded at 234 (poor) at 4pm, according to the daily national bulletin by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), down from the 271 (poor) recorded at the same time a day earlier. However, the average AQI over the course of the day better demonstrated the deterioration in the AQI — it went from 218 at 11 am to 241 by 8pm and 249by 10pm.

The forecasts by the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi, issued on Thursday evening, said the AQI is likely to be back in the “very poor” category by Saturday.

“The air quality is likely to be in the “poor” category on Friday. The air quality is likely to be in the “very poor” category from Saturday to Sunday. The outlook for the subsequent six days is that the air quality is likely to be in the “very poor” category,” it said.

This comes a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) rolled back curbs under the stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), citing the “disruptive nature of restrictions”, the air quality improvement, and forecasts for the coming days. Curbs under stage 1, 2, and 3 remained in place.

Experts attributed the expected spike in pollution to a western disturbance that is set to hit the region over the weekend.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet, said, “The wind speed had already decreased by Thursday, as compared to a day before. On Thursday, the wind speed was around 8-10 kmph, sometimes reaching up to 12 kmph. Similar wind patterns are expected on Friday, following which due to a western disturbance, the wind speed will go down over the weekend.”

Meanwhile, Delhi’s minimum temperature dipped sharply, logging at 6.5°C, a degree below the normal, as compared to 10.2°C a day earlier. The maximum temperature remained steady at 22.6°C, about 2°C above the normal, almost the same as Wednesday.

While India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow’ alert warning people of a moderate to dense fog on Friday and Saturday, it was lifted later in the day.

“A shallow fog is expected to be observed at a few places on Friday and Saturday morning, along with moderate fog at isolated places. No dense fog has been forecast for Delhi for the next few days,” said an IMD official.

According to forecasts by the Met department, the minimum temperature will be around 7-9°C on Friday and 5-7°C by Sunday. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 20-22°C by Saturday and remain in the same range for the subsequent few days.

CAQM pulls up PWD

Meanwhile, during an inspection drive carried out on December 23 as part of Grap, the CAQM said on Thursday that it found that roads maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD) had “persisting gaps in effective road maintenance and dust control and require immediate and sustained corrective action”.

According to CAQM, of 106 road stretches, nine exhibited high visible dust levels, 16 showed moderate dust, and 37 recorded low dust intensity, while 44 stretches were found to have no visible dust.

“On certain stretches observed with high dust intensity, accumulation of MSW (Municipal Solid Waste) and C&D (construction and demolition) waste, as well as instances of open burning, were also reported, indicating the need for strengthened on-ground enforcement and upkeep by the concerned agency,” CAQM said in a statement. An earlier inspection had been carried out on December 12.

PWD officials said the department has undertaken an extensive and sustained dust-removal drive on its own across Delhi, deploying more than 200 maintenance vans on a daily basis. “Clear accountability has been taken, with each junior engineer being responsible for the functioning and performance of every maintenance van under their charge to ensure zero laxity on the ground. In addition, a massive jet-cleaning drive was carried out along the entire Ring Road for effective dust removal, an exercise in which the chief minister along with council of ministers also participated, underlining the seriousness of the government’s commitment to pollution control,” said a PWD official.