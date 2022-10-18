Arvind Kejriwal launches 11 EV charging stations across Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched 11 high-tech, low-cost electric charging stations in different parts of the national capital, taking yet another step in the direction of a concerted shift towards electric vehicles (EVs).

During the event at the Indraprastha Metro parking area, one of the locations, the CM announced that the stations will offer EV charging at a low cost — barely 7 paise/km for two wheelers, 8 paise/km for three wheelers and 33 paise/km for four wheelers.

The Delhi government has provided land at highly concessional rates and electrical infrastructure of up to 100kW to set up this infrastructure.

“There are 73 charging points and 12 swapping stations at these 11 stations. Consumers will be charged at the rate of ₹3 per unit. The government is working to make 100 charging stations with 900 charging points and 103 swapping stations operational in two months. Under the EV policy, we had set a target to ensure 25% of all vehicles purchased in Delhi by 2024 will be EVs; we have already achieved 10% of that target in two years since the policy was launched,” Kejriwal said. The EV policy was launched in August 2020.

Kejriwal said that, 70,000 electric vehicles were purchased in Delhi in the last two years, leaving even cities like New York and California behind.

“In the last two years, Delhi has emerged as the first state where EV adoption rates have reached double digits with an average of 10% in 2022, and even crossing it over the period. In the last two years, over 70,000 EVs were bought in Delhi,” he said, adding that one of the key reasons for Delhi’s success is the widespread installation of charging stations.

Delhi has nearly 2900 public charging points and 250 swapping stations, an official aware of the developments said.

“These charging points have been set up at public spots like malls, theatres, RWAs, office premises, etc. As part of the larger tender, around 900 charging points and 103 swapping stations will be made operational in the next two months across 100 charging stations in Delhi. Around 70% of these sites are Delhi Metro parking areas where EV users can easily park their vehicles for charging,” the chief minister said.

The 11 charging stations have been set up at the parking lots of Indraprastha, Subhas Nagar, Vasant Vihar, Dwarka Mor, Sarita Vihar, Mohan Estate, Harkesh Nagar Okhla, Hauz Khas Metro stations, Kair and Shadipur depots, and the parking area near Star City Mall in Mayur Vihar.