Delhi govt fires fresh salvo at key services body

The office of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the National Capital Civic Services Authority (NCCSA) — a three-member body constituted to oversee transfers and postings of bureaucrats in the Capital in accordance with the ordinance promulgated by the Union government — has been reduced to a “complete farce”, an allegation the chief minister and his office have repeatedly been making over the past weeks. The chief minister’s office (CMO) said that during the second meeting of the newly constituted authority held on Thursday, Arvind Kejriwal had given several directions regarding pending transfer-posting proposals, all of which have been overruled. (PTI)

NCCSA, headed by the CM, comprises the chief secretary and the principal secretary (home) and has powers to take decisions by a simple majority of two members.

The decisions are then referred to lieutenant governor who can either return, approve or overrule them.

HT reached out to the LG and the chief secretary multiple times but neither responded to queries seeking comments.

In an official statement, the CMO alleged that the authority’s simple majority has enabled the bureaucrats to override the CM’s decisions granting them “unchecked power over its operations” and the “will of the elected government and the people of Delhi, finds itself in the minority.”

“During the meeting (on June 29), CM’s directives included the objections to the removal of competent officers from the education department and the approval of transfers for women officers from their current positions. A total of 11 women officers had requested transfers on sympathetic grounds. CM supported these requests saying working women handle work at both office and home and therefore their requests must be considered favourably on sympathetic grounds. Both the bureaucrats did not oppose the CM’s stand during the actual meeting. However, when finalizing the minutes of the meeting, they overturned all of the CM’s decisions,” the statement said.

“It appears that a carefully orchestrated plan is underway to undermine Delhi’s education revolution and impede the elected government’s achievements. It has become evident that NCCSA was reduced to a farcical body, functioning under the guise of the CM’s chairpersonship,” the CMO said.

The statement added that as a result of the meeting on June 29 the 11 women officers have been denied transfers.

Meanwhile, an official from the services department aware of the proceedings of the meeting on Thursday, said that the statement from CMO was “not giving the true picture of developments taking in the NCCSA meetings”.

“A narrative is being projected that officers are not listening. A lie is being spread that NCCSA is transferring officers from the education department. This is not correct. NCCSA will release the draft minutes to verify the truth in public,” the official said.

“CM had suggested that no good officer should be transferred from the education department without substitute. There was no proposal to do this. Only those officers who are not working but merely drawing salary are proposed for transfer”

The official added that the request for the transfer of women officers was not part of the agenda and it was agreed in principle that it will be brought in the next agenda.

Meanwhile, president of the Delhi unit of the Bharatya Janata Party, Virendra Sachdeva, said that the problem with Kejriwal was that he wants entire administrative system should run according to his dictate.

“Two days ago, he walked out of NCCSA meeting without waiting for the reaction of the two other members and announced his suggestions as decisions of the meeting. Kejriwal is unable to understand that he is a CM of a UT which has no absolute powers,” said Sachdeva.