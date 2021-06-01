At 17.9°C, Delhi records lowest ever minimum temperature in June

Following late night rain, Delhi’s minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 17.9 degrees Celsius (°C) as per the Safdarjung observatory, the lowest minimum temperature ever recorded in the month of June. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the previous lowest minimum temperature record for Delhi stood at 18°C, recorded on June 17, 2006.

Late Monday night, between 1-2 am, thunder squall with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 km per hour occurred over and Delhi and NCR, bringing the temperature down. The minimum temperature on Monday was 25°C and the maximum temperature was 39.6°C.

Also Read | Delhi govt allows home delivery of liquor through websites, app

Light intensity rain or drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi on Tuesday as well. Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 30-50 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas in parts of Haryana and Rajasthan during the next two hours.

HT had earlier reported that every month since August 2020, Delhi has broken at least one weather record, IMD data shows. IMD officials said while these extreme weather recordings are the immediate result of temporary atmospheric events over (and in and around) the national capital, the larger role of the climate crisis in the overall shifting of weather patterns is evident.