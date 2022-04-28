At least five artists living in Asian Games village asked to move out

The Union ministry for housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) has given time till Monday to at least five artists living in the Asian Games Village complex in south Delhi to vacate their government-allotted accommodation, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

According to an office memorandum of the directorate of estates under the MoHUA dated June 4, 2020, the Cabinet Committee on Accommodation did not give an extension to 27 artists to retain the official accommodation, who were already on extension till July 2014.

On Tuesday, the directorate of estates initiated the process to evict 90-year-old Guru Mayadhar Raut, an Odissi dancer who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2010.

His daughter Madhumita, herself an artist, said her father has always taught in the traditional way, and never looked at the commercial aspect while confirming that they were made to vacate the property.

Eminent artist Jatin Das, who was awarded Padma Bhushan in 2012, has been given “a few days” to vacate his house in the Asian Games Village complex where he has been living since late 1980s.

Das said that he, along with other artists, who were living in the complex were served eviction notices two months back saying they have to vacate the accommodation by April 25, 2022. “There was no other communication from the government in this regard. The way the government evicted Raut, I have asked the directorate of estates for two to three days to pack my stuff and shift. But this is not the way artists should be treated,” said Das.

A senior MoHUA official said, “The notices were served to them months in advance so they get ample time to vacate. Some artists have been evicted while others have asked for time for a few days. We have decided to give them time till Monday (May 2).”

A senior ministry official said, “Raut was made to vacate the property. We will take action next week, if they don’t vacate it on their own.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi high court on Wednesday dismissed a plea by Raut against his eviction from, saying he does not have any vested right to continue to occupy state accommodation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON