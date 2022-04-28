At least five artists living in Asian Games village asked to move out
- On Tuesday, the directorate of estates initiated the process to evict 90-year-old Guru Mayadhar Raut, an Odissi dancer who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2010.
The Union ministry for housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) has given time till Monday to at least five artists living in the Asian Games Village complex in south Delhi to vacate their government-allotted accommodation, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.
According to an office memorandum of the directorate of estates under the MoHUA dated June 4, 2020, the Cabinet Committee on Accommodation did not give an extension to 27 artists to retain the official accommodation, who were already on extension till July 2014.
His daughter Madhumita, herself an artist, said her father has always taught in the traditional way, and never looked at the commercial aspect while confirming that they were made to vacate the property.
Eminent artist Jatin Das, who was awarded Padma Bhushan in 2012, has been given “a few days” to vacate his house in the Asian Games Village complex where he has been living since late 1980s.
Das said that he, along with other artists, who were living in the complex were served eviction notices two months back saying they have to vacate the accommodation by April 25, 2022. “There was no other communication from the government in this regard. The way the government evicted Raut, I have asked the directorate of estates for two to three days to pack my stuff and shift. But this is not the way artists should be treated,” said Das.
A senior MoHUA official said, “The notices were served to them months in advance so they get ample time to vacate. Some artists have been evicted while others have asked for time for a few days. We have decided to give them time till Monday (May 2).”
A senior ministry official said, “Raut was made to vacate the property. We will take action next week, if they don’t vacate it on their own.”
Meanwhile, the Delhi high court on Wednesday dismissed a plea by Raut against his eviction from, saying he does not have any vested right to continue to occupy state accommodation.
SDMC mayor leads more ‘encroachment’ site visits
South Delhi mayor Mukesh Suryan inspected areas of Sarita Vihar, Jaitpur and Madanpur Khadar wards, all located on the periphery of the Okhla/Shaheen Bagh region, on Wednesday and reiterated his earlier statement that encroachment removal drives will be carried out in these areas in the coming days. Suryan said he will also visit Shaheen Bagh area soon to identify illegal encroachments.
MCDs should have used bulldozers on trash: Delhi minister
A day after a massive fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday blamed the corruption in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led municipal corporations for the blaze, adding that the saffron party should have used bulldozers to clear dump yards in the Capital.
Guest Column | Audit can wait, fix Punjab’s political economy
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann recently tweeted, “We will have public debt of the state audited so as to ascertain if it has been misused, fix responsibility and make recovery from those responsible.” No audit is required to answer these questions. The recently submitted report of the 6th finance commission has two chapters dealing with the state economy and finances, which have exhaustively dealt with the problem of debt sustainability.
Mohali | Woman with eye patch after surgery loses purse to thief
An unidentified miscreant fled with a woman's purse when she was waiting in The victim's daughter, Kamaljeet Kaur, who is the complainant in the case car, blindfolded after undergoing an eye operation at Sohana hospital in Mohali on Wednesday. She added that the purse contained an iPhone, Apple Watch, ₹6,000, a pair of gold earrings and bangles, besides her PAN card, Aadhar card, bank passbook, and credit card. A case of theft has been registered against an unidentified person.
Ambala shootout: Year on, Bambiha gang member held
The CIA-1 unit of Ambala Police on Wednesday nabbed one of the suspects behind the 2021 gang-war in which two gangsters of the Bhupi Rana gang were killed in a broad daylight shootout at Kalka Chowk on National Highway-44.
