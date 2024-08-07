Atishi directs officials to finish work on school in a month

New Delhi The school will come up in Sundar Nagari. (HT Archive)

Delhi education minister Atishi on Tuesday directed officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) to wrap up the work on an upcoming modern five-storeyed school in Sundar Nagari, northeast Delhi, officials aware of the development said.

The school will have 120 rooms, 87 modern classrooms, eight labs equipped with modern technology, two state-of-the-art multi-purpose halls, five libraries, lecture rooms and a lift.

“This school equipped with world-class facilities will become a hub of quality education in the area and will also leave private schools behind in terms of education,” Atishi said, adding that the school will be able to accommodate up to 8,000 students.

Officials said the new school will reduce the pressure on schools in Mandoli, Saboli, Sundar Nagari, Bank Colony, Harsh Vihar and Nand Nagari.

Atishi said that the vision of good education would be fulfilled only when children of poor families get all facilities on par with the rest. She said the Delhi government is working towards making its vision a reality. “Our government has assured the parents of Delhi that lack of money will never come in the way of quality education of their children,” Atishi said.

MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam was also present during the inspection.