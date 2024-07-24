Atishi orders inquiry into Patel Nagar electrocution death of UPSC aspirant

New Delhi The spot where the incident took place. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Power minister Atishi on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into an incident of death by electrocution of a 26-year-old man, who came into contact with an iron gate on a waterlogged stretch in Patel Nagar on Monday.

Atishi also directed chief secretary Naresh Kumar to suggest policy measures to ensure there is no recurrence and provide ex gratia to the family of the victim.

In an order, Atishi said: “A shocking incident has come to light where a 26-year-old IAS aspirant has lost his life due to electrocution in Patel Nagar area. A young precious life has been lost due to negligence and apathy of government officials.”

Police said they suspect that the man slipped on a waterlogged road and held the gate for support but got electrocuted due to an exposed motor wire.

The deceased, Nilesh Rai, was a UPSC aspirant. Locals said his body was stuck to the gate for over 45 minutes.

Calling for the cause of death to be ascertained and responsibility be fixed, the order said: “The chief secretary is directed to initiate an inquiry into the matter and suggest action that should be taken against those who are responsible for this tragic loss....Suggest policy measures so that such instances do not occur in the future.”