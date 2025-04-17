Atishi says BJP scared of AAP, links CBI raids on Durgesh Pathak to Gujarat polls

Former Delhi chief minister Atishi along with other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at AAP leader Durgesh Pathak’s house in the national Capital on Friday. The details of the searches and the case for which it is being undertaken are yet to be officially shared by the CBI. (PTI photo)

Pathak is the party’s co-in-charge of AAP’s Gujarat unit.

The AAP leaders linked the CBI raids to Pathak’s appointment as the party’s Gujarat unit in-charge saying that only AAP can challenge BJP in Gujarat.

Gujarat will go to polls in 2027.

“As soon as Aam Aadmi Party started preparations for Gujarat elections, CBI reached the house of Gujarat co-incharge Durgesh Pathak to conduct raid! In Gujarat, only AAP can challenge BJP, and this raid shows their frustration! In all these years, BJP has not understood that we are not going to be scared of their threats”, Atishi said in a post on her official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The details of the searches and the case for which it is being undertaken are yet to be officially shared by the CBI and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.

People aware of the development, however, said that the raids are in connection with alleged violations of FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act).

Also Read: Atishi says CM’s husband running govt; BJP hits back

Pathak is a key AAP leader holding several important positions. He is a member of the Political Affairs Committee, the national executive in-charge and the Gujarat party unit in-charge.

Pathak entered electoral politics in the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, contesting from the Karawal Nagar constituency, where he was defeated by BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht. However, he won in 2022 after winning the Rajinder Nagar by-election by a margin of over 11,000 votes.

In February 2025, he contested again from Rajinder Nagar as the AAP candidate but was defeated by BJP’s Umang Bajaj.

Echoing similar sentiments, other AAP leaders, namely, Sandeep Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia called it a BJP conspiracy against their party.

“The CBI’s raid on AAP leader Durgesh Pathak’s residence this morning- just days after he was named co-incharge for Gujarat elections 2027-sends a loud message that BJP clearly views AAP as a growing threat in Gujarat and is rattled by its rising influence,” said Pathak.

Sisodia also linked the raid to Gujarat elections in 2027.

“CBI raid at Durgesh Pathak’s house as soon as he got the responsibility for Gujarat elections 2027! This is not a coincidence, this is a conspiracy born out of fear of BJP. BJP knows that only Aam Aadmi Party can challenge them in Gujarat now – and this truth has shaken them. The echo of fear is clearly heard in the knock of CBI,” Sisodia stated in a post on X.

Singh also accused the BJP saying that they want to destroy AAP

“BJP’s dirty game starts again CBI has reached the house of Gujarat’s co-incharge Durgesh Pathak. Modi Government has tried every trick to destroy AAP but still there is no peace. BJP’s condition in Gujarat is bad. As soon as Pathak was made co-incharge of Gujarat, CBI was sent to threaten him,” said Singh.

A reaction from a BJP spokesperson is awaited and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.