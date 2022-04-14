Auto driver killed trying to stop fight in Kamla Market
A 55-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed while trying to save a man who was being attacked for delaying payment of a loan in Central Delhi’s Minto Road area on Tuesday evening, the police said, adding they have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident.
Police identified the victim as Ganga Mahto, and the injured as Siya Ram, 43, a resident of Wazirabad who runs a small auto spare parts kiosk near Shivaji Park at Minto Road. An officer said the suspect, Gurdeep Singh, 41, a resident of Nangloi, had an altercation with Siya Ram over the payment of interest on a loan that the latter had taken from Singh over two years ago.
He added that when Mahto tried to intervene and calm Singh down, the latter took out a dagger (kirpan) and first attacked him, and then assaulted Siya Ram.
Siya Ram said that he had taken a friendly loan of ₹1lakh from Singh about two years ago, and returned ₹40,000 last April. He was paying ₹3,000 as interest at the rate of 5% every month.
“The payment was due on the 10th of every month and I had been paying him regularly. Unfortunately, I suffered a paralytic attack on April 4, and couldn’t arrange the money for latest instalment,” he said.
He alleged that Singh called him on Monday, asking for the money. “I promised him to pay by Tuesday evening. Singh called me in the afternoon and I promised him I would arrange the money somehow, but he started abusing me. I told him to not abuse me but he got enraged and asked me where I was so he could ‘come and teach me a lesson’. I told him I was at the shop,” Siya Ram alleged.
Mahto was waiting near Siya Ram’s shop, his usual stop, when Singh reached there and started abusing Siya Ram. Mahto knew about Siya Ram’s health problems and tried to intervene and calm Singh down. “At this, Singh stabbed him in the neck with a kirpan,” Siya Ram said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said after stabbing Mahto, Singh attacked Siya Ram too. Siya Ram sustained injuries on the face and neck. He was hospitalised on Tuesday, but was discharged on Wednesday morning.
“A crowd had gathered near the shop, and some people caught Singh while he was trying to flee from the spot,” Siya Ram said.
The police were called to the spot and Singh was handed over to them. While Mahto was rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital by a fellow auto-driver, Siya Ram was taken to another hospital in a PCR van. Mahto succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.
DCP Chauhan said that a case under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 307 (punishment for attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the dagger used by Singh has been recovered.
-
Two armed men rob Ludhiana money exchanger of ₹60,000 at gunpoint
Two armed men robbed a man, who runs a money transfer business, at gunpoint near Matt Di Chakki area of Daba Road, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place around 9.30pm on Tuesday when owner of Yogesh Enterprises, 27, Tarun, was counting cash in his office. As the robbers escaped, Tarun raised an alarm and informed the police about the incident. Daba station house officer Davinder Singh reached the spot and launched an investigation.
-
SIA to probe hawala money case involving former Jammu and Kashmir minister
The State Investigation Agency will probe the high profile hawala money case in which former minister Jatinder Singh, alias Babu Singh, is the main accused, said officials. Singh, the main accused in the case related to the recent recovery of ₹6. 90 lakh hawala money meant for subversive activities was at large since March 31 after the police busted the hawala racket here and issued a lookout notice for him on April 6. Singh was a minister in the PDP-Congress government in 2002-2005 and now is the chairman of an organisation 'Nature-Mankind Friendly Global Party'.
-
Srinagar airport records another milestone, witnesses 102 flights in a day
The Srinagar International Airport crossed another milestone by recording the highest ever 102 to and fro daily flights as well as the highest footfall of 15,199 daily passengers early this week. Officials said that the airport is witnessing an increasing number of passengers this spring season. Arrivals: 7,305 passengers on 51 flights. Departures: 7,894 passengers on 51 flights. Total: 15,199 passengers on 102 flights,” the Srinagar airport said.
-
80 more Delhi public buses to improve rural links: Govt
The number of public buses in Delhi rose to 7031, the highest for the city so far, with transport minister Kailash Gahlot inducting 80 low-floor air-conditioned CNG buses under the Delhi government's cluster scheme. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on the occasion and reiterated his government's commitment to strengthen the public transport system in the city. Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the number of public buses in Delhi has crossed 7,000.
-
Rain ends dry spell in Kashmir
Most of Kashmir on Wednesday received heavy to moderate rainfall ending the dry spell. The month of March and the first week of April witnessed a complete dry spell resulting in a significant increase in day and night temperatures across Kashmir. However, the fresh rains have led to a drop in both day and night temperatures. Some upper reaches also witnessed light snowfall. Kokernag, in south Kashmir, had 1.2 mm of rainfall.
