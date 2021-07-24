Home / Cities / Delhi News / Automated system to record traffic violations
The system will capture speeding vehicles, those driving on the wrong side as well as vehicles not allowed on the highway, said officials.
Automated system to record traffic violations

  • The system has been installed on both carriageways of the 19.8km phase-2 of the expressway linking UP Gate and Dasna, and the 32km phase-4 linking Dasna and Meerut.
By Peeyush Khandelwal, Hindustan Times, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 11:10 PM IST

From next week, traffic violators on the 50km stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) in Uttar Pradesh will not go scot-free as an automated system of capturing them is likely to go online, according to officials aware of the development.

The National Highways Authority of India and the Ghaziabad traffic police have begun integrating their systems by which high speed cameras and automatic number plate readers on the expressway will capture instances of traffic violations and will automatically issue challans against the offenders.

The system has been installed on both carriageways of the 19.8km phase-2 of the expressway linking UP Gate and Dasna, and the 32km phase-4 linking Dasna and Meerut. The system will capture speeding vehicles, those driving on the wrong side as well as vehicles not allowed on the highway, said officials.

