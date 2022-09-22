‘Avoid these routes’- Delhi Police issues traffic advisory as roads waterlogged

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters as heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital resulting in waterlogging and other rain-related blockages on Thursday.

The police advised the commuters to avoid travelling on a stretch of Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Moti Bagh Junction to Dhaula Kuan. “Due to road cave-in near Satya Niketan, there is slow moving traffic,” it said in a tweet. Earlier, the same stretch was waterlogged creating traffic snarl in the city. The traffic from Mahipalpur - close to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, towards Mehrauli was also affected owing to the downpour. “Traffic is affected on Phirni Road and Tooda Mandi Red Light, Najafgarh due to waterlogging. Kindly avoid the stretch,” the traffic department said in another tweet.

#WATCH | Haryana: Delhi-Gurugram expressway inundated due to waterlogging after heavy rainfall in Gurugram pic.twitter.com/anHlIPWyw0 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

An incessant spell of light to moderate rain drenched Delhi for a second consecutive day on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an 'orange alert', cautioning people about sporadic heavy rain which could reduce visibility, disrupt traffic and damage kutcha roads and vulnerable structures. Light rain may occur in parts of Delhi over the next two to three days, the weather department said further.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is forecast to settle around 28 degrees Celsius. The air quality index was at 61 (satisfactory category) at 2 pm.

