Awarding those who turned disability into strength: Delhi CM

Eleven differently abled people on Monday were conferred the state awards for their extraordinary achievements fields, including sports, art and entrepreneurship. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at the awards ceremony held for individuals with disabilities on Monday. (HT Photo)

Four Berlin Paralympics 2023 medallists were also honoured by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a ceremony held at Shah Auditorium in Civil Lines. The CM praised the awardees, who he said serve as an inspiration as they turned their disabilities into strength. Two hospitals specialising in services for the differently abled, Dr Ambedkar Hospital and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, were also felicitated.

“All these people have turned their disabilities into their strengths. I got to interact with a few awardees. Some are motivational speakers, some play handball, some compose music, while some paint. They have left behind the abled individuals who are gifted with physical well-being. They converted their disabilities into their strength,” Kejriwal said.

The awardees included Mallikarjuna Iytha, who has a locomotor disability, won the entrepreneur with disabilities (male) award, Kartikeya Goel, who is visually and hearing impaired, won the best sports person with disabilities (male) award; Munna Khalid, who has orthopaedic disability, won in the best sports persons with disabilities category; Chetan Upadhyay, who has a locomotor disability, and Anuj Saxena, who is visually impaired, won the best creative person award (male).

