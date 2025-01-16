Baboon dies at Delhi zoo, probe underway

A female hamadryas baboon lodged at the National Zoological Park — informally known as the Delhi zoo — has died, officials said on Thursday, adding that they are probing the cause behind the death of the primate. Baboons are primates that are native to Africa and the Arabian peninsula. They are known for their long, dog-like muzzles and also have a hairless pad of skin on their buttocks, which helps the animal sit comfortably. (Representational image/AFP)

A zoo official said the baboon, named Chintu, died on Tuesday evening, and her autopsy samples have been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh for further analysis.

The death is the third such incident at the zoological park in less than a month — earlier, an 11-year-old rhinoceros died of acute haemorrhagic enteritis on January 2, while a nine-month-old white tiger cub died due to “traumatic shock and acute pneumonia” on December 28.

Giving details of the baboon’s death, the official quoted above said the primate was shifted to a veterinary hospital at the zoo on Tuesday after she was observed being “fairly lethargic”.

“The animal was not as active as usual, and based on its condition it was taken to the veterinary hospital, where the team observed that she was shivering. Later that day, she died,” the official said, on condition of anonymity.

Zoo director Sanjeet Kumar said, “The cause of death is unknown. Autopsy samples have been sent to IVRI in Bareilly, after which we will know the reason.”

After Chintu’s death, the Delhi zoo is left with only three baboons — all hamadryas.

The Delhi Zoo, established in November 1959, houses more than 96 species of different animals and birds and is the “model” zoo for the country.

Aside from these deaths, the zoo has also been embroiled in a controversy over its treatment of its lone African elephant, Shankar, who was kept chained up for large parts of last year until Union minister of state Kirti Vardhan Singh intervened.

The minister, following a series of visits, directed zoo authorities to remove the animal’s chains and on October 9, launched a collaborative initiative with a team of veterinary experts from Jamnagar’s Vantara animal shelter, which included positive reinforcement for the animal.

In September, the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) had also suspended Delhi zoo’s membership for six months, citing concerns over Shankar’s living conditions.