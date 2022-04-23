Bail for Pearls Group director in ₹60k crore Ponzi scam case
- Special judge Sanjeev Aggarwal granted release to Chander Bhushan Dhillon, Pearls Group’s director for legal affairs, on a bail bond of ₹1 lakh and asked him not to leave the country without the court’s permission.
A Delhi court granted bail to one of the directors of the Pearls Group who are being prosecuted for a Ponzi scheme, holding he was neither a flight risk nor were there chances of him tampering with evidence.
Dhillon and other directors were arrested by the CBI in December 2021 in connection with a case filed against the Pearls Group. According to investigators, the group floated several Ponzi schemes and collected about ₹60,000 crore from 55 million investors across the country.
Appearing for Dhillon, his counsel Bhanu Sanoirya contended that his client had not received any “wrongful earning” and whatever money he had got was through his salary. Granting relief, the court said that he, prima facie, held only 500 shares valuing ₹5,000 --a very meagre share holding. The court said that he was not the promoter /director or major stakeholder so as to influence the decision-making of the company.
Jai Ram a remote controlled CM: Sukhu
Lying low after their dismal performances in the assembly polls in four states, Congress' former HP president and Nadaun legislator Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu rained scathing attack on chief minister Jai Ram Thakur over misgovernance and corruption. Sukhu claimed that Jai Ram was more focused on the party's work and functioning rather than devoting time to redressal of public grievances. Sukhu also mocked the rallies and roadshows being organised by the BJP and the AAP.
Delhi: Order on DAMEPL’s plea seeking interest reserved
The dispute between the two companies has its origin in an agreement signed by DMRC with DAMEPL in August 2008 for the design, installation, commissioning, operation and maintenance of the 22.7-kilometre Airport Metro Express line. As part of the agreement, DMRC was to carry out the design and construction of the project structure. In October 2012, the consortium of Reliance Infrastructure and Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA terminated the concession agreement citing failure of DMRC to cure defects in the structure supporting the Airport line.
Unusually warm weather takes toll on cherry crop in Himachal
Weeks of warm and dry weather conditions have taken their toll on stone fruit in Himachal Pradesh. Apart from apple, cherry production plays an important role in the economy of fruit growers in the state. The cherry crop has emerged as an alternative in the apple-growing areas. Cherry trees start bearing fruit five years after planting. Cherry is usually harvested in May. The state lacks facilities to store the cherry crop for a long duration.
Delhi: AAP alleges ‘BJP using demolition threat to extort money’
“The BJP has decided to extort as much money as it can in its final days in MCD. They are threatening people with demolition of homes and shops, and in return, are seeking money,” alleged Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.
Odisha CM releases book on Sikh history
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik released a book, “The Sikh History of East India” on Friday. It's a compilation of eight books authored by Abinash Mohapatra. “It's an extensive study on Sikh History in the eastern parts of India. These books are Sikh History of Bihar, Assam, Bangladesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands,” the release read. Centre in-charge inspector general Asif Jalal briefed about the training programmes.
