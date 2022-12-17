Bail plea was moved ‘erroneously’: Aaftab Poonawala to Delhi court via email

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, arrested in connection with the murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, on Saturday rescinded the permission to his counsel to move his bail plea in a Delhi court.

Additional sessions judge Vrinda Kumari said the court received an intimation from Poonawala through email that the bail application was moved “erroneously”.

"Let me have a word with the accused through video-conferencing at 11.30am," the judge said.

Poonawala, who appeared through video-conferencing, said, “Though I had signed the ‘Vakalatnama’, but I did know that it was for the bail.”

When the court asked him whether the bail plea should be pending, Poonawala said, “I would like that the counsel talks to me and then withdraw the bail plea.”

The Delhi Police was represented by Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad and advocate Seema Kushwaha, who is the lawyer of Shraddha Walkar's father has also reached the court.

Poonawala, who has been arrested based on his confession of killing Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces to dispose it of, was arrested last month and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

On December 9, he was produced before a court via video conferencing and his judicial custody was further extended by 14 days.

A total of 13 decomposed bones and part of a jaw were collected from the Mehrauli forest that was suspected to belong to a 27-year-old woman.

The Delhi Police confirmed on Thursday that some of the remains of the body parts recovered from forests in Mehrauli and Gurugram belonged to Walkar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON