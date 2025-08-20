Delhi Bar Association members on Tuesday opposed a recent notification approved by the lieutenant governor VK Saxena — notifying police stations as designated places from where police officers can provide evidence to court through video-conference — calling it arbitrary and against a fair trial. Bar association opposes cops’ presence via video conference

In a resolution passed by the coordination committee of All District Bar Associations of Delhi, the bar members said that the notification was against lawyers and the judicial system. “The decision goes against public interest. It will paralyse the trial process and obstruct the delivery of justice,” the committee said.

On August 12, LG VK Saxena approved a notification designating all 226 police stations in Delhi for personnel to make virtual court appearances for providing evidence through video-conferencing, in a move aimed at “improving efficiency and saving time”.

The move, under the draft model rules of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, will enable police officers to depose before courts without travelling, freeing up significant manpower and resources.

Advocate Anil Basoya, secretary general of the coordination committee said, “It is an impractical move as police depositions are always supposed to be carried out from court…be it in case of identifying a weapon of offence or during cross-examination by the defence lawyer.”

Basoya added, “There are certain questions asked by the judge and the defence to the concerned police officer during the trial. Through video-conference, there can always be another officer dictating these answers”.

The committee in its resolution has stated that if the notification is not withdrawn within the next two days, lawyers shall hold protests outside the district courts.