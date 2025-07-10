Before NGT, Centre blames dams, pollution for Yamuna fish decline

The Union fisheries department has told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that a combination of factors — including pollution, dams, competition for water, and habitat loss — is contributing to the decline of native fish species in the Yamuna, while exotic species are on the rise. The NGT had taken suo motu cognisance of a May 9 Amar Ujala report that flagged the growing presence of exotic species in the river, and subsequently sought responses from relevant departments on the measures being taken. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

In its response, the department said several schemes and committees have been formed over the years to reverse the trend, including a recent initiative that provides financial assistance of ₹3 per fingerling (80–100mm in size) for stocking native species in major river basins, including the Yamuna.

In March, Hindustan Times had reported in a six-part series how fishermen at Wazirabad were struggling to find native species such as Rohu, Singhara, Catla and Malli, with most of the catch now comprising invasive species like Thai Magur and Tilapia, which have adapted to the altered ecosystem

In a report dated July 4, the fisheries department cited dam construction, pollution, and inter-species competition as primary causes of the decline. “Dams fragment rivers and block migration routes, preventing fish from reaching spawning grounds, which can lead to local extinctions. Poor water quality from nutrient pollution and other contaminants poses a serious threat to aquatic life. Overexploitation, indiscriminate harvesting, and the use of illegal fishing gear also contribute to the depletion of native fish stocks. Additionally, encroachment of riverine land and climate change have worsened the situation,” it said.

Exotic species, the report said, have likely entered the river either as aquaculture escapes or through pet releases. “These multiple pressures collectively contribute to the decline in native fish populations,” it noted.

A national committee to regulate the introduction of exotic aquatic species was first constituted by the Centre in July 1996. The cultivation of exotic species such as Clarias gariepinus (magur) and Hypophthalmichthys nobilis (Bighead carp) was subsequently banned in 1997.

The department also said it is implementing the River Ranching Programme under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) through the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB). “Under this scheme, financial assistance is provided for stocking fingerlings of native fish species at ₹3 per fingerling (80–100mm in size) in major river basins across the country, including the Yamuna,” it said.

To date, over 118 million fingerlings of Labeo rohita, Catla catla, Cirrhinus mrigala, brown trout, and other native species have been released into the Ganges and its tributaries, including the Yamuna, the report added.

Additionally, the department said it is promoting the adoption of a “State Fish” by states and union territories to encourage conservation of native fish fauna. Of the 36 states and UTs, 22 have declared a state fish and three have declared a state aquatic animal, the report said.