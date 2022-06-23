Bhajanpura: Auto driver killed after duo opens fire at man, but misses target
New Delhi: Police have arrested two people for allegedly “missing their target” and killing an auto driver (32), outside a meat shop at North Ghonda near Bhajanpura in northeast Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, said officials on Thursday.
The main suspect — identified as Sahil (goes by first name) alias Amir (28) — often got into fights with one Aman (26) while exercising at a gym in their neighbourhood in North Ghonda. An “enraged” Aman thus planned to kill Aman with the help of his cousin Saif Ali alias Shibu (26), who is a resident of Ghaziabad, and had been involved in an attempt to murder and two robbery cases earlier, said police.
“On Tuesday, Sahil asked Aman to meet him in Subhash Mohalla to ‘come to a common ground and settle their differences’. On Aman’s arrival, Sahil started an argument with him, and hinted his cousin Ali — who was hiding nearby with a loaded countrymade pistol — to open fire at the former. Ali shot at Aman, but it missed him and hit an auto driver identified as Shahzad Alam, following which the suspects escaped... There was no CCTV camera installed at the crime spot,” said Sanjay Kumar Sain, deputy commissioner of police (northeast).
The injured auto driver, who was a resident of Chand Bagh near Karawal Nagar, was taken to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, according to police.
An FIR was registered against the suspects under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bhajanpura police on Tuesday, and police teams were formed to investigate the case, said officials.
“It was quite challenging to crack the case as the motive behind the murder was not clear. Also, preliminary investigation did not suggest that there was any enmity between the auto driver and the suspects,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.
Police collected information and scanned CCTV footage from cameras installed near the crime spot, and traced the suspects. Both the suspects were arrested from near the Loni-Delhi border around 3am on Thursday, said police, adding that the duo confessed to the crime during interrogation.
We have also recovered the gun used in the crime, said DCP Sain, adding that further action will be taken accordingly.
-
Maha crisis: On rebel MLAs living in Assam, CM Sarma he has no clue
The situation in Maharashtra has turned more against Shiv Sena supremo and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after more and more MLAs joined rebel colleague Eknath Shinde's camp. Party's Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut has asked all the rebel MLAs to come back to Mumbai and “show courage”, even as he said that the Sena is open to discussing the possibility of quitting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) front it shares with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
-
Prostate Cancer: Causes, symptoms, risk factors and treatment
“Cancer of the prostate is the second leading site of cancer among males in metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune and the third leading cause in cities like Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The main reason for the increase in Prostatic cancer is due to an increase in the aged population, changing lifestyles, increased awareness, and easy access to medical facilities in cities,” said Dr Prasanth Kandra.
-
Coach rescues US swimmer Anita Alvarez after she faints midway while competing
Her coach Andrea Fuentes, who was present at the pool side, then jumped into action and averted a tragedy at the world championships swimming competition.
-
‘Just like prez polls’: Cong's Kharge fires salvo at BJP as Maha crisis deepens
Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress party will stand with the MVA regime and wants to work together. "The present Maharashtra government is doing developmental work in the state. [The] BJP [is] trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government. They did the same in the past too in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, [and] Goa,” he was quoted as saying.
-
No Rani Rampal again as India announce 18-member squad for 2022 CWG
Star striker Rani Rampal has been left out of the Indian women's hockey squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with goalkeeper Savita Punia set to lead the 18-member squad which was announced on Thursday. Rani had earlier been left out of the squad for the upcoming FIH World Cup after being unable to recover fully from a hamstring injury. Coach Janneke Schopman had said at the time that Rani is yet to fully recover from the knock that has kept her largely out of action since she led the team's inspirational performance at last year's Tokyo Olympics.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics