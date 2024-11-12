Bharat Mandapam app: Book tickets, check upcoming events and navigate complex

New Delhi A view of the Bharat Mandapam. (HT Archive)

Visitors to the India International Trade Fair, which will start on November 14, will be able to purchase entry tickets from the newly launched “Bharat Mandapam” mobile application, according to senior officials with the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), which oversees Bharat Mandapam and Pragati Maidan.

The new mobile application, besides offering entry tickets, will also provide services such as navigation maps, indicate bookings of exhibition halls and facilitate visitors, as well as exhibitors.

An ITPO official said that the mobile application will continue to be useful even beyond the trade fair, as people will be able to check upcoming events and related details. “For instance, visitors can now click on the IITF 2024 section in the application and check out which halls have theme states, electronics, Saras pavilions, and food and beverages, among others. Similarly, descriptions will be available for future events as well,” the official said.

A navigation feature has also been added to the app, through which a visitor can select a starting location and a destination. “The application will show the best route available to navigate in the Pragati Maidan complex,” the official said.

Trade fair

This year’s iteration will be the 43rd edition of the India International Trade Fair, which will be launched by Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal. The 14-day event is organised in two phases—the first five days (November 14-18) will be reserved for businesses and the fair will be open to the general public between November 19 and 27. The fair timings are from 10am to 7.30pm, but public entry closes at 5.30pm.

Another senior ITPO official said that the theme of the fair this year will be “Viksit Bharat-2047. “For the first time, a golf cart booking facility has been started for visitors. When people book tickets online for the trade fair, they can also book golf carts. The booking charge for each slot has been fixed at ₹5,000. Those who book golf carts will get them from Gate Number 1, near Hall Number 6,” the official said.

“The ticket rates will be ₹80 for adults on weekdays and ₹150 on weekends. The ticket for children will cost ₹60 on business days and ₹40 on non-business days. Entry will be free for the elderly and the disabled,” the official said.