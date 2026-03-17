New Delhi, After a woman was killed following the collapse of a 60-foot iron bridge over a drain in north Delhi's Roop Nagar area, locals said the tragedy could have been much bigger, as the route is used by hundreds of students to access at least four government schools. Bigger tragedy averted; school students used Roop Nagar bridge daily: Locals after collapse

Authorities, meanwhile, said the bridge had already been declared unsafe and closed for public movement. Despite barricades, the bridge continued to be used regularly due to the lack of a convenient alternative route, according to residents.

The bridge connects Gur Mandi to Roop Nagar and serves as a crucial shortcut, reducing travel time by nearly 30 minutes as well as the distance by at least one kilometre for students heading to nearby government schools.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am, when a PCR call alerted police and emergency services about the collapse.

"By that time, most students had already crossed the bridge to reach their schools, which has potentially saved hundreds from being on the structure when it collapsed," a local woman said.

Police said the deceased woman, believed to be around 50 years old and suspected to be a beggar, was present near one end of the bridge when it collapsed. Her body was later recovered from the drain by rescue personnel.

Personnel from the Delhi Fire Service , National Disaster Response Force and Delhi Police carried out a coordinated rescue operation.

Multiple fire tenders were deployed, and the area was cordoned off to prevent further accidents.

Officials said the bridge fell under the jurisdiction of the irrigation and flood control department and had been declared unsafe earlier. Barricades had been put in place to restrict public movement, they added.

However, locals and students alleged that the warnings were routinely ignored as the bridge remained a vital link for daily commuters, especially schoolchildren.

Zoya, a class 8 student who attends school from 7.30 am to 2 pm, said the bridge had been in a visibly dangerous condition for some time before the collapse.

"A portion of it had begun to sink and tilt to one side, especially from the direction where the water flows, making it uneven and unstable. We avoided holding the railing because the netting was torn, and it felt even more unsafe to rely on it," she said.

She added that there was barely enough space for two to three children at a time to enter from the Roop Nagar side on their way to school, leading to crowding during peak hours.

A group of students echoed similar concerns, saying the structure would shake whenever people stood on it, creating fear among those crossing daily.

"It used to wobble when we stood on it. We had to walk very carefully, but even holding onto the railing felt unsafe because the mesh was broken. We were scared we might fall," they said.

Residents said the timing of the collapse likely prevented a much larger disaster, as the bridge sees its highest footfall during early morning hours when students rush to school.

"Had it collapsed even an hour earlier, the consequences could have been very deadly," a local resident said, adding that hundreds of students use the bridge between 7 am and 8.30 am every day.

Visuals from the scene showed the iron structure collapse into the drain, with parts of it submerged in water and twisted metal scattered around.

Authorities said efforts are underway to ascertain the identity of the deceased woman. A detailed inspection will also be carried out to determine the exact cause of the collapse.

Police said the area has been secured and movement restricted, while officials from the department concerned are expected to assess the site and plan further action.

Locals demanded immediate construction of a safe alternative route.

Police said further action will be taken after a technical assessment of the site.

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