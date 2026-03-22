Bihar resident held for sharing morphed, objectionable images of PM on social media

New Delhi: A 27-year-old man has been arrested from Bihar’s Arwal district for allegedly posting objectionable images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media using AI tools, a police officer said on Saturday. According to police, last month, the accused allegedly created and circulated objectionable images of the PM using artificial intelligence tools and posted them on Facebook. (Representative photo)

The accused, identified as Siddhnath Kumar, was arrested from Molna Chak village in Kurtha tehsil, Arwal, in a joint operation by Delhi Police and Bihar Police.

Kumar has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 336 (4) (forgery with intent to cause harm to reputation), 356 (defamation) and 351 (1) (criminal intimidation). He has been brought to Delhi for interrogation following a complaint registered at Delhi Police’s special cell office at Lodhi Colony, the officer said.

According to police, last month, the accused allegedly created and circulated objectionable images of the PM using artificial intelligence tools and posted them on Facebook through multiple social media accounts.

“There are multiple posts. Some also include morphed images of a female BJP legislator and a female foreign leader. These were all widely circulated on Facebook. We issued a take-down request to Meta, which removed these posts. We are also probing who all shared the posts,” the officer said.

The officer said Kumar, who is unemployed, has also been found to be involved in sharing illegal links to access banned websites and online games through his social media account.

“We are interrogating him and checking all his posts. Legal action will be taken accordingly,” added the officer.