New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has given administrative approval for setting up a 300 tonnes-per-day biogas plant at the Ghazipur dairy farm, officials said on Thursday, adding that the proposal will be placed before the House later this month. Biogas plant to come up at Delhi's Ghazipur dairy farm to manage cattle waste

The House meeting is expected to be held on April 24, where the project is expected to be tabled for further consideration.

According to officials, the proposed plant will come up on around five acres of land. "The tender will be issued in the next few days and the proposal will be tabled in the next House meeting," an official said.

The plan is part of wider efforts to manage waste generated by dairy colonies across the capital. It includes biogas plants at Ghazipur and Bhalswa dairies, 75 tonnes-per-day facilities at Masoodpur and Madanpur Khadar, a 100 TPD plant at Sarita Vihar, and a 200 TPD plant at Mangolpuri near the Outer Ring Road.

Additional units proposed include a 100 TPD plant at Pitampura, 200 TPD plants each at Rohini and Sagarpur, and a 50 TPD unit at Khajuri Khas.

Officials said the MCD and Delhi government have been asked to work with the National Dairy Development Board to handle waste from dairies and cow shelters.

" For Nangli Dairy bio gas plant which has the capacity of 200 TPD, at least 65 paise per kilogram of cow dung is given to farmers to encourage them to stop dumping it in the Yamuna," an official said

According to officials, an action plan has also been drawn up to stop dairy waste from flowing into the Yamuna through city drains. It includes setting up 10 biogas plants, nine wastewater treatment facilities, and revamping drainage systems in dairy colonies, senior civic officials said.

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